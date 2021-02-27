Health Trusts run up £7m patient transport taxi bill

More than £7m has been spent on taxis by Northern Ireland's health trusts.

Taxis are used for various reasons, such as for bringing patients to day centres and transporting children in care.

Responding to an Assembly question from DUP MLA Alex Easton, Health Minister Robin Swann revealed that £7,476,000 was spent on taxis in the 2019/20 financial year - up from the previous year's figure of £7,022,000.

It has led to calls for more funding for the ambulance service to enable it to cover some cases currently being sourced to private taxi firms.

The Northern Trust had the largest expenditure in 2019/20, spending £1,782,000 on taxis; followed by the Belfast Trust, which spent £1,685,000. For the previous year it was £1,923,000 and £1,490,000, respectively.

In 2019/20 the Southern Trust spent £1,579,000 - an increase from the previous year's expenditure of £1,495,000. The South Eastern Trust had a taxi bill of £1,400,000, compared with £1,289,000 in 2018/19.

The Western Trust's bill stood at £822,000 - up from £601,000 in 2018/19.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) spent £208,000 on private taxis, down from £224,000 in 2018/19.

Ulster Unionist MLA Alan Chambers, a member of Stormont's Health Committee, said: "Whilst ideally we wouldn't have to use private taxi firms, due to what was almost a decade of systemic under-investment in the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the staff that work within it, unavoidably the service has become increasingly stretched.

"While the Health Minister is working to rectify the damage of that drift ... in the meantime it is important that everyone in society - especially the most vulnerable - is able to access key health and social care services. Whilst the use of private contractors should always be kept to a minimum, the use of these private providers does on occasion ensure that emergency ambulances and paramedics are not tied up on routine but necessary patient transfers or trips to hospital."

Alliance health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw added: "Greater investment in the ambulance service would mean it could cover many of these cases; and, with the greater training that crews in the front line now have in primary care provision, this could only be advantageous to patient treatment and safety."

In his answer, Mr Swann said taxis are only used in exceptional circumstances when it is not "economically viable or appropriate" to use trust transport.

"Taxis are used by Trusts for a variety of reasons," he added. "Most of the expenditure is incurred on the transport of vulnerable patients and clients, particularly children in care and adults with a physical or learning disability."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “At a time when the Northern Ireland Ambulance service is crying out for more secure funding it seems that the department is operating on a short term, quick fix basis once again.

"Surely the best mode of transport for patients that are unwell and who need hospitalisation is to travel via ambulances.

"These vehicles obviously have the appropriate equipment and are able to travel quicker than other vehicles if required.

"I would suggest redirecting this money into the ambulance service would be a better method of spending this public money and looking after people with health issues.”