Health watchdog 'burying its head in sand' over failings at Dunmurry Manor, says expert

An expert involved in a damning investigation into a failing care home has issued a scathing criticism of Northern Ireland's health watchdog.

Dr Robert Peat has accused the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) of "burying its head in the sand" over its part in failings uncovered at Dunmurry Manor Care Home.

Dr Peat, who was part of an expert panel that examined conditions at the home, said the RQIA now needs to prove that it is fit for purpose.

He was speaking after the Commissioner for Older People, who headed up the investigation into Dunmurry Manor, published the final stage of his Home Truths report yesterday.

Eighteen months after releasing the findings of his investigation, Eddie Lynch yesterday released the responses he has received from health officials and the company that owns Dunmurry Manor, which has since been renamed Oak Tree Manor.

Mr Lynch expressed frustration at the lack of action by officials in implementing the 59 recommendations he has made to drive up standards.

He singled out the RQIA in particular, calling on the organisation to provide further assurances that they will act to address his concerns.

Giving his assessment of the response provided by the regulator, Dr Peat said: "I think the panel is in agreement with the commissioner that we're disappointed in the response from the RQIA. They seem to be saying that their processes and their ways of working are adequate but that is clearly not the case about Dunmurry Manor.

"I do think that they're burying their head in the sand. If they're saying that really they already do what we are recommending and they think their processes are adequate enough, then they're not carrying them out sufficiently well.

"Their assurances are not good enough. There is a question mark over whether the RQIA is fit for purpose at the moment.

"I would have expected more reflection on what they are currently doing and for them to take more cognisance of the recommendations.

"If the RQIA doesn't accept the recommendations, I don't think they have been clear about why.

"There really needs to be a willingness to reflect and reassess their inspection regime.

"Their position is disappointing and should have been picked up by the Department of Health.

"I would hope that now there is an Assembly, a Health Minister and a Health Committee, that we will see the RQIA being held to account and made to answer for their lack of response. We need the RQIA to give the commitment that's required."

Eleanor Hayes, who was also part of the Home Truths panel, has also expressed disappointment that the catalogue of abuse uncovered at Dunmurry Manor was allowed to occur.

Ms Hayes was a member of the review panel commissioned by the RQIA to examine the actions taken by officials relating to Cherry Tree Manor care home in Carrickfergus.

In 2014, the panel examined allegations of abuse at the home and made a series of recommendations to ensure the safety of residents.

However, last night, she said the Home Truths panel uncovered many of the same issues the Cherry Tree review had found.

"I found it so sad that I had to listen to families recounting the same issues in terms of substandard fundamental areas of care, errors in the administration of medicine, weight loss, a failure to listen to complaints," she said.

"I do think that if officials had implemented the recommendations from the Cherry Tree review, that we wouldn't be sitting here now discussing Dunmurry Manor.

"The question is, have the relevant authorities been paying lip service to these reports and is the Health Minister really going to take action to make sure the latest recommendations are implemented?"

Following the publication of the final part of the Home Truths report yesterday, Health Minister Robin Swann apologised to residents and families for the failings at Dunmurry Manor.

He added: "Important work on reforms to the care system has been taken forward in the period since the publication of Home Truths. We now need to see this work translated into action."

Meanwhile, Julieann McNally, whose grandmother was a resident of Dunmurry Manor, also criticised the RQIA for its response to the concerns raised by the Home Truths report.

"I am, through the Belfast Telegraph, calling on the chief executive of the RQIA, Olive Macleod, to meet with the Dunmurry families," she said.

"We still have concerns about whether the RQIA is fit for purpose, we still want answers and we're not going to give up.

"We're also hoping to meet with Mr Swann in the near future and we want to know that the recommendations made by the Commissioner for Older People are going to be put in place to ensure no other families have to suffer."

The RQIA has not yet commented on the findings of the report as it did not receive a copy of the document until yesterday.