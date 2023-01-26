Healthcare staff are ‘putting coats on their children overnight’ as they cannot afford to heat homes

Claims come as more than 25,000 care workers across NI stage 24-hour strike to secure better pay

Healthcare workers are dressing their children in coats and tights to keep them warm overnight as they struggle to meet the basic costs of living, it has been claimed.

Some are putting uniforms on their children before they go to sleep as they can’t afford to heat their homes in the morning.

The shocking claims have come to light as more than 25,000 healthcare workers across Northern Ireland staged a 24-hour strike in a fight to secure better pay.

The industrial action occurred on the day the Department of Health released statistics highlighting the suffering being endured by patients across the region.

The figures, which show one in five people who attended an emergency department in Northern Ireland in December waited longer than 12 hours, have reinforced union warnings that patients are coming to harm on a daily basis.

Unison, Unite and Nipsa are among the unions calling for urgent action to address the pay rise awarded to health service employees, which they have said is contributing to the number of staff leaving the health service.

Difficulties attracting and retaining staff across health and social care is a key factor in the logjams in A&Es, spiralling hospital waiting lists and problems accessing GP services.

Despite this, it has been claimed Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has not responded to a request to meet unions to discuss the state of the health service.

Maura McKenna from Unison, who was on the picket line outside Beech Hall in west Belfast, said: “We’ve emailed three times and not heard anything back.

“Our members are so upset to be back out on strike after commitments were given in 2020 over safe staffing levels and nothing came of them.

“We care so much about our patients, our members were out this morning making sure their diabetes patients were okay and that the end-of-life patients had their syringe drivers in place.

“The way things are, there aren’t enough staff to deliver services in the community and patients are suffering.

“It’s so hard for staff to see, they know they can cross the road and get a job in Lidl and get paid more and not have the stress of seeing their patients suffering.”

Speaking outside Musgrave Park Hospital, Unison representative Stephen Garland said: “Our members want better pay but this is about patient safety.

“There’s a real issue with retention and that means there aren’t enough staff to do the work that needs to be done.

“As more staff leave, that piles further pressure on the remaining staff, they know they will get paid more working in a supermarket and have a lot less stress.”

Bryan Redpath, also from Unison, said: “People are leaving the NHS to work in McDonald’s.

“They know they’re not going to get the abuse they get working in the health service and they will get paid better, so who can blame them?

“What does it say though that McDonald’s values its workers more than healthcare staff looking after elderly and vulnerable people are valued?”

Stephanie Greenwood from Unison, who was on the picket line at Antrim Area Hospital, said: “The current conditions are a nightmare for staff on the ground.

“They’re going into wards that have patients propped up against fire doors, there are staff coming to work and they’re putting coats and tights on their kids at night-time to keep them warm.

“They’re putting their kids’ school uniforms on them at bedtime because they can’t afford to put on the heating and they know how cold it will be in the morning.

“They’re worrying about whether they can put enough sandwiches in their kids’ lunchboxes or give them a warm meal when they get home after school.

“These are all people who are working full-time in the health service, they aren’t looking for luxuries, they can’t even afford the basics.

“It’s simply not acceptable for Chris Heaton-Harris to say health is a devolved matter and the Assembly needs to get back up and running when patients are coming to harm every day.

“If the government thinks it’s going to wear the unions down by ignoring us, they’re mistaken, we’re actually growing our membership because of their stance.”

Unison member Simon Artherton, an occupational therapist, said: “I share an office with district nurses and I frequently hear them saying at around 4pm they haven’t had a lunch break.

“Staff are struggling every day and the fact the government won’t even talk to the staff and unions is incredible.

“At least during Margaret Thatcher’s time, they negotiated with the miners, the Tories now just don’t seem to care at all.”

District nurse Maire Gregory, also a Unison member, said: “We’re constantly firefighting instead of being able to be proactive with the care we provide.

“The politicians should be ashamed of themselves, services are suffering because they aren’t doing their job and making decisions that need to be made.”

An NIO spokesperson said: "The pressures affecting Northern Ireland health services demonstrate the pressing need to have locally accountable political leaders in place to take fundamental decisions on Northern Ireland's public services and deliver better outcomes for the people of Northern Ireland.

"It remains the Secretary of State's hope that the parties will recognise the importance of getting back to work so that an Executive is in place to take the decisions and action needed to address the challenges facing the public sector at this critical time."