Healthcare unions snub independent body dealing with pay review for NHS staff

Two of the biggest healthcare unions are refusing to engage with the body tasked with recommending pay awards for NHS staff.

Unison and NIPSA have said they will not give evidence this week to the independent pay review body, which makes recommendations to the Government on pay awards for health workers.

It comes as Unite has said its health and social care members in Northern Ireland will strike on January 26 and a further four days in February as the row over pay for NHS workers rumbles on.

Unison and NIPSA said they have reached the decision to withdraw from the annual pay review process after consistently engaging and outlining plummeting staff morale, cost-of-living concerns, and problems around retention and recruitment.

Despite this, a statement from Unison and NIPSA said: “In return, each year our members have received pay freezes or below-inflation pay rises.”

The statement went on to say they “anticipate another below-inflation pay offer which will not serve the needs of our members, shorten waiting lists, nor create a culture and atmosphere where worthwhile reforms can be made”.

It continued: “It is highly unlikely the recommendations are likely to address the crisis in the health service in a meaningful way. Therefore, we will not give them legitimacy through our involvement in this process.”

According to the unions, agency staff working a 13-hour shift in an emergency department on Christmas Day last year earned £1,033.50, compared to trust employees who earned less than £180 for working the same hours.

The statement continued: “We demand urgent action and meaningful reform to prevent further privatisation and to address the exodus of staff who can no longer afford to work in the NHS.

“While the pay review body is visiting the Northern Trust on Thursday, our members will avail of a local foodbank close to Antrim Area Hospital.

“We feel this is a shameful reflection of the reality faced by experienced and committed healthcare staff, our members.

“How does a workforce cope when political leadership is absent and of those who appear to be tied by budget constraints imposed on them do nothing to improve their situation?”

A wave of further strike action is expected after crisis talks between ministers and unions yesterday failed to resolve industrial disputes involving nurses, teachers and rail workers.

Talks between NHS unions and Health Secretary Steve Barclay were branded “bitterly disappointing” and an “insult”.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Unite criticised the meeting with Mr Barclay, accusing ministers of “intransigence”.

The Health Secretary suggested that improvements in efficiency and productivity could “unlock additional funding” for the 2023/24 pay settlement, but unions want workers paid more now, raising the possibility of a one-off lump sum to help with the soaring cost of living.

Joanne Galbraith-Marten, director of employment relations and legal services at the RCN, said in a statement: “There is no resolution to our dispute yet in sight. Today’s meeting was bitterly disappointing — nothing for the current year and repeating that ‘the budget is already set’ for next year.”

The GMB union said ambulance strikes would go ahead as planned on Wednesday after the talks “fell short”.

Earlier, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had not denied suggestions the Government was considering a one-off payment to help NHS staff deal with the soaring cost-of-living, but said any pay settlement would have to be affordable and not further increase inflation.

An ally of Mr Barclay said the issue of a one-off payment was raised at the meeting by the unions, rather than the Health Secretary, who “listened to what he had to say and agreed to take it away”.

The Government had previously refused to discuss wages for nurses and other public-sector workers, insisting those were matters for the independent pay review bodies, but over the weekend Mr Sunak hinted at movement.