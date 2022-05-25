Heart patient hails private cardiac unit that saved him from waiting list limbo

New service at Belfast hospital offering fresh hope to those needing life-saving surgery

Patients languishing on waiting lists for life-saving heart surgery have been offered hope by a new private cardiac intensive care unit in Belfast.

The first person to have open heart surgery at Kingsbridge Private Hospital has described how his life has been transformed as a result.

Brendan Doyle (47) was told in 2016 he would need an operation to repair a faulty valve and was placed on the waiting list for the procedure in 2019.

However, the dad-of-two from outside Ballymena was still waiting for a date towards the end of last year, prompting him to seek private treatment.

Speaking of his experience as a patient caught up in our health service crisis, he said: “I would definitely still be waiting for my surgery if I hadn’t gone private.

“We were told this private surgery was available end of December, early January, and at that point we were told the earliest on the NHS list would have been a year.

“So, I would still have been waiting — best case scenario, December of this year; worst case scenario, at least another year from then.

“By that stage the risks would have been much higher; the wait probably would have led on to something else, it would have put more strain on my heart and more strain on other organs.”

Mr Doyle went to his GP with a chest infection in 2016 and it was then the doctor noticed a heart murmur.

He was referred to cardiology and diagnosed with mitral valve regurgitation.

This is a condition where the mitral valve in the heart does not close properly, allowing blood to flow the wrong way.

The heart has to work harder as a result, and it can lead to atrial fibrillation — a cause of stroke, pulmonary hypertension and heart failure.

He and his wife Caroline (42) said they felt they were “left in limbo” after the diagnosis.

“We could see from the hospital letters that Brendan’s condition was getting worse, it went from mild to moderate to severe,” she said.

“We really didn’t get any updates about where he was on the waiting list. It was me ringing up asking when he was getting his operation.

“At the same time, I could see how it was affecting him. He was getting more and more tired and he wasn’t able to pick up our youngest and walk more than one or two steps before he had to put her down.”

Mr Doyle, an electrician, added: “There were a lot of things I couldn’t do at work and it got to the point where I would come home and all I would be fit to do was sit on the settee.

“It’s not like me, I’m normally very active so, I found that hard.”

At one stage the couple became so exasperated they paid for a private outpatient appointment just to get more information about his condition.

At the time cardiac surgery such as the operation he required was not available in the private sector here, so they began to consider travelling outside the region, using medical insurance to cover the bill.

However, the cardiac intensive care unit and operating theatre at Kingsbridge were subsequently opened, and Mr Doyle was its first patient.

Acknowledging he was fortunate his wife’s medical insurance covered the cost of the £31,000-£33,000 procedure, he added: “It’s terrible to have to say, but it seems to be now that unless you have private insurance, you don’t get anywhere. You have to wait. It’s not right.

“I don’t class myself as any more special than anyone else. It’s just pure chance we had insurance.”

The couple also said had his employer not been as accommodating and willing to make adjustments to his working conditions, he would have had to quit his job prior to the op.

She explained: “With how quickly he went from moderate to severe, the circumstances would have been an awful lot different for us.”

Mr Doyle said: “In that theory, you have the concern about the actual operation and then you have the concern about having no financial support, so it’s terrible to say, but it’s a bad situation everyone is in.”

Kingsbridge is now offering the most common cardiac procedures: bypass surgery for blockages of arteries; mitral and aortic valve repair and replacement; and atrial septal defect closure in adults.

There are plans to offer more complex surgery as the service, the result of a £3m investment that created the first intensive care unit in a private hospital here, becomes more established.

Patients who undergo cardiac procedures require intensive care afterwards, meaning the surgeries had not been available privately until now.

Staff at the unit have carried out seven operations so far, with a further two scheduled this weekend.

The unit has been named the Jim Dornan ICU in memory of the world renowned professor, one of the founding consultants at Kingsbridge who passed away last year.

According to official figures, 369 people here were on the waiting list for cardiac surgery at the end of last year, of which 107 had been waiting longer than six months.

Kingsbridge Private Hospital chief executive Mark Regan said: “For Brendan, the options to have this life-saving surgery were limited.

“He could remain on a waiting list in the public system in Northern Ireland and, while the quality of the surgery and care at the Royal Victoria Hospital are quite literally world class — they are some of the best in the world thanks to the practice the team gets from our genetics and our Ulster fries.

“However, the problem is the length of the queue to get to the operating table is too long by far for so many.

“We are very excited that we are now able to offer an alternative to people who are in need of these life-saving operations.”