‘Heartbeat of our family is gone’: Mother of girl (17) who died from brain tumour issues plea to parents

Keeley Durnan with her parents Alan and Eimear and brother Jack

On Sunday just before the crowds in Croke Park roared for Kerry and Dublin, they fell silent for Keeley Durnan.

The 17-year-old was an avid GAA supporter who dreamed of playing for her county some day – but a year ago she was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Keeley’s family say her death has left a gaping hole in their hearts.

Keeley died on July 24, after a hard-fought battle with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), which is highly aggressive and difficult to treat.

In a fitting tribute, the GAA fanatic was honoured with a minute’s silence before Sunday’s All-Ireland final in Croke Park.

Keeley, from Rush, Co Dublin, is survived by her family; parents Alan and Eimear and her brother Jack.

A student at Loreto Secondary School, Balbriggan, Keeley never returned after completing her Junior Cert.

In July last year, Keeley’s parents noticed that she wasn’t quite herself and was struggling with her balance.

They brought her to the doctor, who thought it might have been stress related as she had just finished her exams.

“She started work in a restaurant and she had a bad fall, and she just wasn’t herself, she didn’t have the same spark in her legs that she normally would,” Alan told Independent.ie.

“We brought her into hospital, and we asked them to do a brain scan, but they said no she was too young: ‘We don’t think it's anything connected, she needs a holiday, she needs a break’.

“We weren’t happy with that, but the doctor concurred, so we all piled onto a plane and took a short trip to Croatia.

“That night she collapsed, and we brought her to hospital there in Dubrovnik, and the care we got was through the roof.

“They found that she had a DIPG brain tumour. Someone showed me a graph of the survival rate of different variations of cancer and right at the bottom with less than a 2pc chance is DIPG.”

Keeley was eventually able to fly home and was treated in Beaumont Hospital. She had a shunt put in and started radiation treatment in St Luke’s Hospital.

Her parents wanted to make Keeley’s last Christmas one to remember, so Eimear managed to get messages of support from some of her favourite stars including Lewis Capaldi, Adam Sandler and Niall Horan.

“Keeley didn’t realise how sick she was, we never took her hope away,” Eimear said.

“Probably after Christmas she knew,” Alan said. “She crammed an awful lot into those couple of months.”

Keeley marked her 17th birthday on May 25 in style, as the entire community took part in a drive-by past the family’s house.

Her condition deteriorated and she could no longer walk or use her arms, she also lost her sight.

Keeley Durnan with her parents Alan and Eimear and brother Jack

“But no matter what happened to her, she never moaned once. She smiled the whole way, she was very selfless,” Alan said.

“She always minded others, she had a massive heart,” Eimear added.

“The heartbeat of our family is gone. We don’t want anyone to forget about her. And one thing for me as a mother, I don’t want any family to ever have to go through what we’ve gone through.

“As parents, you know your children and if we could get one message out there, it’s be an advocate for your child.”

Alan said his daughter was diagnosed with coeliac disease and dyslexia from a young age, and that there “always seemed to be an obstacle in her way” but that nothing ever seemed to hold her back.

He described Keeley as a “witty, mischievous prankster” who, from an early age, refused to come home from the training pitch.

“She was reared in a dressing room, they used to call her my football wife, she was never too far away from me at the best of times,” Alan said.

Keeley’s funeral mass took place on Friday, July 28.

“We live in the town of Rush and 40 players turned up, dressed perfectly in pink ties because that was her colour and they carried her from the house. The club also gave a guard of honour from our house all the way to the church,” he said.

Keeley Durnan

On the minute’s silence that was held for Keeley in Croke Park last weekend, Alan said: “The reaction she got was brilliant. You could hear a pin drop; everyone was really receptive.

“She would have loved that; she was Dublin mad. She idolised Dean Rock, he was her number one. We knew she was dying at the time a few months ago and Dean came out with a jersey signed by the team.

“What I liked the most about it was, school was a hard graft for her, but she lived for the GAA, and she learned everything about leadership and life on the pitch.

“She got to play in Croke Park with her school in 2017 and she kicked a couple of great scores.

“I watched the match out with her in the rain because I was always going to stay with her.”

The couple praised the support they received from people in their local community who “rallied round them” as well as that from charities Laura Lynn and Oscar’s Kids.