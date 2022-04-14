Hepatitis cases in Northern Ireland children investigated as link to Covid-19 vaccines ruled out

Parents have been urged to look out for hepatitis symptoms

A small number of acute hepatitis cases in children in Northern Ireland are being actively investigated while the Public Health Agency (PHA) has ruled out any link to the Covid-19 vaccine.

PHA is working with counterparts in other jurisdictions on a UK-wide investigation into cases of hepatitis - liver inflammation - in children in which the common viruses which usually cause hepatitis (hepatitis A, B, C, D or E) have not been detected.

PHA said there are fewer than five cases in Northern Ireland at present.

The agency is working with HSC partners to raise awareness among healthcare professionals, so that any children who may be affected can be identified early and the appropriate tests carried out.

Dr Gillian Armstrong, Interim Joint Head of Health Protection at the PHA, said: “We are working with public health colleagues in England, Scotland and Wales to investigate a wide range of possible factors which may be causing children to be admitted to hospital with liver inflammation known as hepatitis.

“One of the possible causes being investigated is that this is linked to adenovirus infection. However, other potential causes are also being thoroughly investigated. There is no link to the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Hand hygiene along with respiratory hygiene is the most important method of preventing and controlling the spread of infections that we are investigating.”

A small number of unexplained cases of serious hepatitis in young children are also under investigation in the Republic of Ireland, the HSE confirmed on Tuesday.

Paediatricians have been urged to be on the look-out for potential signs of the illness, which causes liver inflammation, in young children.

Health authorities in the UK have identified a cluster of cases or liver inflammation among young children which could be linked to an unknown infection.

So far 60 cases have been diagnosed in England and 11 in Scotland involving unexplained hepatitis or liver inflammation since the start of the year.

It has mostly emerged in children aged two to 12 years of age.

Although no child has died, a small number have needed a liver transplant.

A transplant is a serious development and will mean the children will face having to take drugs for the rest of their lives to suppress their immune systems.

In the UK, hepatitis viruses have been ruled out as a cause of the illness.

It has been. speculated the outbreak might be triggered by a delayed reaction to Covid-19.

However, the PHA has said one of a number of potential causes under investigation is that a group of viruses called adenoviruses may be causing the illnesses.

Other possible causes are also being actively investigated.

Adenoviruses are a family of common viruses that usually cause a range of mild illnesses and most people recover without complications.

They can cause a range of symptoms, including colds, vomiting and diarrhoea. While they don’t typically cause hepatitis, it is a known rare complication of the virus.

Adenoviruses are commonly passed from person to person and by touching contaminated surfaces, as well as through the respiratory route.

The most effective way to minimise the spread of Adenoviruses is to practice good hand and respiratory hygiene and supervise thorough handwashing in younger children.

PHA is asking children to wash hands regularly, parents to make sure their child carries tissues at all times, to teach children to cover their nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing and to use a tissue which is disposed of quickly and carefully in a bin.

“We are also reminding parents to be aware of the symptoms of hepatitis. If you have a child who is showing signs of jaundice where the skin or whites of the eyes have a yellow tinge, then you should contact your GP or other healthcare professional,” Dr Armstrong concluded.