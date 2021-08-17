Heroin needles dumped in Belfast city centre alleyway

SDLP says lack of support services for addicts has led to disturbing rise in HIV cases

An increase in HIV cases in Belfast has been blamed on the closure of needle exchange services for heroin users.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker was speaking after heroin needles and paraphernalia were discovered in an entryway off Royal Avenue in the heart of Belfast City Centre.

He has criticised a lack of services for heroin users who often have a dual diagnosis of a mental illness and substance use disorder, which require combined treatment.

The Oldpark councillor has been lobbying the Belfast Trust over access to social prescribing, which allows users to wean themselves off heroin with opiate substitutes such as methadone.

Mr McCusker runs the People’s Kitchen in Belfast, which began life as St Patrick’s Soup Kitchen, helping those experiencing homelessness and addiction.

He said: “Within the homeless community, addiction and heroin use is a major problem. But it affects a lot of people and is a major problem in Belfast. This puts other members of the public at risk too because in the past needles have been found in public toilets and in different shops.

“How we solve it is to get people easier access to services. There was a needle exchange in Botanic and people protested for it to be closed.

Concerns: Heroin needles in an entry off Royal Avenue in Belfast. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

"There was also one at Boots in the city centre that closed. This service provides people with clean needles which also helps reduce blood-borne viruses (BBVs).

“But unfortunately what we’ve seen in recent months is an increase in HIV. This is a result of needle exchanges closing.”

The SDLP man said more government help is needed to allow people to inject safely and in terms of harm reduction and prevention. He also believes the PSNI needs to cut off the supply of heroin into the city.

According to the NI Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), there were 191 drug-related deaths registered in Northern Ireland in 2019, the highest number since records began in 1997. Almost half were men aged 25-44. Heroin and morphine were the most frequently mentioned opioids in 2019, connected to 46 drug-related deaths, up from 40 in 2018 and the highest number on record.

Drug seizures across the country increased over the past year but seizures specific to heroin were down.

In Belfast city, from June 2020 to June 2021, the PSNI seized heroin on 87 occasions, including 53ml of liquid, 119gms of powder, three twists and 185 wraps.

Drug-related arrests fell but the PSNI has attributed that drop to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Alex Bunting,a director of local charity Inspire, said the stigma surrounding addiction stops people seeking help.

“Addiction NI has witnessed an increase in people using heroin in the past number of years across the region and currently provides support for people and their families impacted by substance use issues,” he said.

“Like all substances, heroin use carries risks to physical and mental health with added risks associated with intravenous drug use, such as infection and overdose concerns. Unfortunately we have also seen significant stigma attached to the use of heroin which makes it more difficult for people to come forward and seek help and support.”

In a statement, the PHA said needle exchanges "benefit the entire community by providing a place for injecting equipment to be safely disposed of, reducing drug-related litter, and also reducing the risk of diseases such as HIV and Hepatitis B and C within the population”.

“In addition, the PHA and HSCB have been working with Extern on a community-based needle exchange service, helping to meet the needs of people who inject,” it added.

The Public Health Agency said exchanges are placed in areas where there is a “need and demand for this service, and are aimed at reducing the impact and risk of drug-taking which is already taking place” adding that “while they will never eliminate the issue of drug-related litter, they do play an important role in providing a safe place to dispose of drug paraphernalia, which in turn will reduce the likelihood of drug-related litter being disposed of in public places”.

In a statement, PSNI Detective Superintendent Zoe McKee said: "The Police Service of Northern Ireland remains determined to seize illicit drugs and arrest those involved in their supply and use.

“On 19 July Police launched Operation DEALBREAKER which will cover every aspect of the Police Services’ drug related operational activity and reflects our organisational commitment to tackling the harm caused by illegal drugs and illicit prescription medication, their supply, use, and misuse in Northern Ireland.

“The harm and personal loss to individuals and communities affected by illegal drugs are untold in terms of the impact on health, finances, addiction services and exploitation of the vulnerable.

“Anyone with information that would help us to better protect and prevent the impact of illicit supply, possession or misuse, we want to hear from you.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about drug misuse or drug dealing to call police on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Support services in your area can be found at www.drugsandalcoholni.info