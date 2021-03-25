Hip op at 106: Northern Ireland's oldest woman undergoes surgery after fall

Northern Ireland's oldest woman is recovering from emergency surgery after fracturing her hip when she fell at home.

Madge Martin (106), from Newry, is pictured here smiling on the third day after the operation to fix her hip fracture in Craigavon Area Hospital with Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Bruce Watson.

Mr Watson said: "It was a privilege to fix the hip fracture for this wonderful lady and get her back on her feet in preparation for her 107th birthday on April 17.

"Our team in Craigavon Area Hospital are working hard to ensure Madge makes a full recovery and returns home soon."

Madge - who is originally from the Old Head of Kinsale, a headland near Kinsale, Co Cork - was born on 17 April 1914 and she currently lives at home in Newry with her son John.

Madge is 222 days older than Northern Ireland's second oldest woman, Jean McCullagh.

In 2015, Britain's oldest person set a new world record by having a hip replacement operation at the age of 112.

Prior to that, the Guinness Book of World Records had listed John Randall as the oldest person to have a total hip replacement at the age of 102 years, three months and 30 days at Pinderfields hospital in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, in November 2011.