Historic nursing walkouts ‘a turning point in the battle for fair wages’

NI-born union chief says strikes piled pressure on government, but Number 10 and health secretary sticking to guns for now

Nurses and NHS staff outside the Ulster Hospital (Picture by Presseye)

Nurses on the picket line at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast (Picture by Pacemaker)

The Northern Irish union leader who led thousands of nurses on the Royal College of Nursing’s largest ever strike has claimed the walkout put “fresh pressure” on ministers.

But Downing Street said there were “no plans” to look again at the pay deal for nurses staging the biggest strike in NHS history.

Number 10 and Health Secretary Steve Barclay stood firm on the issue when questioned by reporters, despite a number of Tory MPs calling for a rethink.

Pat Cullen, the Co Tyrone-born general secretary and chief executive of the RCN, said yesterday marked “a turning point in the campaign for fair nursing pay”, with thousands of nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland taking to picket lines for the 12-hour walkout.

“At the end of it, ministers find themselves under fresh pressure from unexpected places — their own MPs, NHS leaders and a former chair of the pay review body,” she added.

“Each of these groups, for different reasons, wants the government to stop hiding behind its fig leaf.

“On a bitterly cold day, the public warmth towards nursing staff was immense.

“For my members, this has been about professional pride, not personal hardship — speaking up for nursing, patients and the future of the NHS.”

All the local health trusts took part in the industrial action, and a second demonstration is planned for December 20 if nurses’ demands are not met.

The idea of looking again at pay has been backed by several Tory MPs, including Dr Dan Poulter, who said the government should “improve on the offer on the table”.

Nurses outside Altnagelvin Area Hospital (Picture by Martin McKeown)

Party colleague Steve Brine echoed his words, telling the BBC: “Everyone needs to cool it. Sending it back to the pay review body to have a look would be a sensible answer.”

Former Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry also urged the government to “improve its offer”.

But Mr Barclay has repeatedly said Number 10 will stick to the recommendations of the independent pay review body, which said nurses should get a rise of about £1,400.

The RCN has been calling for an increase at 5% above the rate of inflation, although it has indicated it would accept a lower offer.

Striking nurses said their main concern was not pay but staffing levels and working conditions.

Lauren Toal (29), a nurse at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital, added: “We don’t want to be standing here at -2C in the morning. The government could have stopped this if they had started the conversation.

“Even last night, if they had have said, ‘Okay, we are willing to negotiate’, then we wouldn’t be here.”

It is thought that thousands of appointments and procedures were missed because of the strike.

With health bosses struggling to fill vacancies, many newly qualified nurses choose the private sector over the NHS or move to a country where the wages are better.

“As a newly qualified nurse, why would you work for the NHS on £14 an hour when you can go to an agency that’s offering you £38 an hour?” asked one nurse yesterday.

Some nurses fear that local waiting lists — the worst in the UK — are effectively creating a two-tier NHS.

“It creates a health inequality amongst the public because there are people that can afford to go private and people who can’t. It’s not fair. They are creating a two-tier system,” said Nuala Sherry (34), a nurse with the Belfast Trust.

Many nurses feel that with conditions in the health service as bad as they are, they had no choice but to take industrial action.

“You see things in the media about people waiting for days for a bed, and that’s awful. Nurses are trying so hard, but the government keeps cutting corners,” Ms Toal said.

“I actually fear for the day that my mum or dad need to use the NHS. I know they will not be getting the best care because we have such low staffing levels.

“I think everyone should fear the day they need to use the NHS — that’s how bad it is.

“Because nurses are qualified, they can provide the best care, but there just isn’t enough staff [to do it].”

Anne Nesbitt (59), who has been a nurse with the Belfast Trust for nearly 40 years, said the health service was struggling to do the job it was created for.

“I started in 1982, and it was hard work, but we had enough people to do it and there was a high standard of care. Now we just aren’t providing the standard of care that’s needed,” she added.

“I’m a nurse. My job is to look after sick patients. I can’t give my patients the care I could give them back when I first started. I can see the drop in the standards of care because there is not enough staff.

“The government are trying to make it out like we are selfish, and they are trying to turn the public against us, but the public are still supporting us.”