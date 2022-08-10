Homeless charity The Welcome Organisation appeals for urgent investment to tackle addiction issues

Most of those living on the streets are struggling with mental health and addiction issues

A homeless charity that had to deal with four drug overdoses in less than 24 hours this week said more must be done to tackle the growing problem of addiction in Northern Ireland.

The Welcome Organisation, based in Belfast, added that resources are being stretched to deal with the number of drug issues among homeless people, and said the issue goes far beyond those who are forced to live on the streets.

The charity said: “We reiterate what we have already said publicly through social media channels — we need urgent investment in addiction services across the board before more lives are lost.

“Our teams saved four lives over the past 24 hours, but as we have seen over the last number of months, lives have been lost and we fear more lives will be lost unless there is real and lasting investment in these services.

“It is also important to stress that the current crisis of drug-related deaths and overdoses in Belfast in not a homelessness issue — it is a public health issue.

“We are a homeless charity that adopts a high-tolerance and low-threshold approach, meaning we don’t put up barriers to people access our services.

“Every day across all our services we are supporting people with severe drug and alcohol addictions, and serious mental and physical health problems. But we also provide support for people who are homeless but who don’t have severe addictions.

“Our services are stretched to the limit, our support workers are saving lives on a daily basis.

“We work closely with the PSNI, the NI Ambulance Service, the Belfast Inclusion Health Service, as well as other voluntary sector organisations and they are all facing similar pressures.

“Those pressures will only continue and grow until proper investment is made.”

While charities do what they can to tackle these issues, there are still some vulnerable people slipping through the net.

Last month, two deaths were reported over a single weekend on the streets of Belfast.

Shelter NI director Tony McQuillan said: The spate of recent deaths on the streets of the city could easily have been avoided.

“The places they end up taking drugs in are not good. We need to get safe spaces — places where they can go and we can start addressing the reasons why they are there.”