‘Horrendous’: MLA calls for intervention as Mencap NI risks losing 50 staff when EU funding ends

One of Northern Ireland’s leading providers in learning disability support services says it has been forced to place over 50 staff members on “protective notice” after months of uncertainty regarding European Social Funding (ESF).

An Alliance MLA has described the situation as “disgraceful” as many people with learning disabilities are about to lose crucial support.

The funding is due to end on March 31 and will be replaced with the UK government’s new UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) which Mencap said falls significantly short of the ESF funding pot by at least 50%.

This announcement points to a worrying wider picture of service cuts being made to social care services for people with a learning disability across the country, and reduced opportunities for people to exercise their rights to find, access and stay in work.

Speaking about the protective notice announcement Grainne Close, Mencap NI Director said: “We have had to make the difficult decision to place our staff on protective notice as we approach the end of ESF funding on 31st March.

“Unfortunately, with no guarantee of replacement funding and the knowledge that any replacement funding will be at least 50% less than before, it is no longer sustainable for the organisation to deliver services at this level beyond the end of March 2023.

“The Mencap NI Executive team have looked at all options and tried to find alternative solutions however with the current situation and lack of clarity from government departments this has proved exceedingly difficult.

“The ending of these vital services will have a direct impact on people with a learning disability into employment and will also have a direct impact on their social and emotional wellbeing.”

Ms Close added: “With no local government in place, vital support organisations are being left in a precarious position, and are being forced to remove access to services which enrich the lives of some of the most vulnerable in our society

“We need local government officials to do the right thing by providing resource and support to allow these services to continue.”

“Our colleagues in Mencap NI, who work in communities across Northern Ireland are highly skilled and dedicated, having built up many years of expertise in supporting people with a learning disability to access training opportunities and jobs.

“They are doing all they can to ensure continuity of services, whilst also trying to deal with their own personal circumstances in this difficult situation”.

Across the wider voluntary and community sector in Northern Ireland it is estimated that the end of ESF could mean a loss of service for up to 17,000 people and will affect 1,700 employees who support them across multiple organisations

Urgent clarification on budgets for the forthcoming financial year is needed after a major charity placed their employment services staff on 30-day redundancy notice, Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong has said.

Mencap NI took the decision to inform the employment services staff, who train people with disabilities

Strangford MLA Ms Armstrong, Chair of the Assembly’s All-Party Group on Learning Disabilities, said it was “disgraceful” Mencap had been forced into the move.

“The last thing Mencap wanted to do was to put staff in this horrendous and upsetting situation, or to leave so many people with learning disabilities with no support in only a few weeks,” she said.

“Northern Ireland has the highest level of unemployment of people with disabilities. For months I have listened to officials from the Department for Communities talk about how we need to help them into employment.

"Yet here we are with one of the largest employment support services preparing to make this move, closing the door on a major support mechanism to do exactly that.”

Ms Armstrong added: “Those stopping the restoration of the Executive need to get real. This impasse is leading to job losses and the removal of fundamental support for the most vulnerable people in society. It is disgraceful Mencap has been forced into this move.

“Everyone was aware the ending of the European Social Fund due to Brexit would be a disaster and we’re now seeing the outworkings of that, with vital services being ripped away.

“The Secretary of State and Departmental Permanent Secretaries need to come together to put a funding plan in place, in order to prevent hundreds of people with learning disabilities from being disadvantaged.”

The NIO and Department for Communities have been contacted for comment.