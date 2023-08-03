Hospitals cancel one in eight appointments in Northern Ireland as pressures build

The new figures were released by the Department of Health

Hospitals in Northern Ireland cancelled one in eight hospital appointments in the last year.

Nearly 200,000 appointments were postponed - 168,932 face-to-face appointments and 33,976 virtual appointments – in the 12 months to April.

The combined hospital cancellation rate was 12.6%. This was a decrease from 16.9% in 2019/20 and 13.1% in 2020/21, although the Covid pandemic impacted both years and led to more cancellations.

Between 2015/16 and 2018/19, the cancellation rate ranged between 9.1% and 10.3%.

Figures published today by the Department of Health also reveal the growing pressure on the system.

There were 542,079 recorded inpatient and day case admissions to hospital in 2022/23 – an increase of 6.1% on two years earlier (2020/21).

The report also shows thousands of wasted appointments – because people do not show up.

Some 107,608 face-to-face appointments and 17,250 virtual appointments were missed – 8.1%, or one in every 12.

The report also stated there has been a large increase in virtual appointments.

Since the pandemic it has become common for those wishing to see their GP or doctor to have a virtual appointment in the first instance.

The highest number and proportion of virtual appointments came in 2020/21 (37.1% of 1,201,599 attendances).

The Department of Health said this has decreased to 18.3%, but remains well above the level seen in 2019/20 with 3% of 1,525,271 attendances recorded as virtual.