Hundreds of thousands of unpaid carers in NI suffer due to their role, research has found

Almost one in three unpaid carers said supporting their loved one led to negative effects on their health and wellbeing.

More than a quarter of a million of people in Northern Ireland have suffered negative impacts on their health as a result of providing unpaid care for a sick or disabled family member.

New research published to coincide with Carers Week 2023 has revealed that almost one in three unpaid carers said supporting their loved one led to negative effects on their health and wellbeing.

It also found that 27% of people who have provided unpaid care in Northern Ireland have found that their relationships with friends and family had suffered due to their caring role.

The YouGov poll also highlighted the devastating toll of being an unpaid carer on the economy, with nearly a quarter stating unpaid caring had affected their job or ability to work.

Read more Broken system leaves thousands suffering... like my mum and dad

Campaigners have blasted the damning findings and said the health of unpaid carers is being jeopardised by the political stalemate at Stormont and the failure to create a fit-for-purpose health service to support them.

They have called for regular access to respite and greater provision of social care packages to give unpaid carers a break and help protect them from exhaustion and burnout.

Craig Harrison of Carers NI

Craig Harrison from Carers NI said: “These findings paint a damning picture of the extent to which our unpaid carers are forced to sacrifice their own wellbeing every day as the price of supporting their loved ones.

“With a fit-for-purpose health and social care system we could better protect the local carer population, but the failure to deliver the reform the system needs, mixed with a lack of political leadership from an empty Stormont, is jeopardising the health of our unpaid carers on a massive scale.

“Exhaustion, burnout and breakdown among our carers is the result.

“We can’t keep asking unpaid carers to prop up the health service and provide hundreds of thousands of hours of free care every week with little-to-no support in return.”

Mr Harrison said unpaid carers need regular access to respite, high-quality social care packages and a health service that treats their needs as a priority.

He continued: “The last health minister published a roadmap to make those things a reality, but it won’t be delivered so long as Stormont sits in a deep freeze.”

Carers NI estimates that unpaid carers save Northern Ireland’s health service more than £4.5bn in care costs per year.