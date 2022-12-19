Hundreds wait on doctor call backs as all five health trusts issue ‘under pressure’ warnings

The Out of Hours GP service in the Belfast Trust came under extreme pressure on Sunday

Dr Alan Stout said almost 400 people were waiting on a call back from their GP on Monday morning (PA).

A leading doctor has warned of delays in all GP practices in Belfast after he revealed almost 400 people were waiting on a call back from their GP.

Chair of BMA’s Northern Ireland GP practitioners committee, Dr Alan Stout took to Twitter this morning to warn of “significant delays and difficulties” across practices in Belfast.

In response to his tweet, one woman said she had been waiting approximately 14 hours for a GP to call her back.

Dr Stout said “urgent action” was needed to alleviate the situation.

“There will be significant delays and difficulties today in practices across Northern Ireland due to a higher than usual volume of calls to out of hours GP services,” he said.

“As of midnight last night there were nearly 400 calls in Belfast alone to be returned by just two GPs covering this service.

“This is huge and unsafe pressure for frontline health professionals involved.

“These call backs will now spill over into Monday morning in practices along with an anticipated very high call volume on top of normal Monday morning rush.

“We would appeal to everyone to be patient with primary care staff in this highly difficult situation as we try our best to work through and assess patients.

“We expect complaints and criticism and would reiterate again that the crisis engulfing primary care is not our fault. It has been warned about for nearly a decade and needs urgent action.”

It comes following a weekend during which all five of Northern Ireland’s health and social care trusts posted warnings that their emergency departments were extremely busy.

Yesterday, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust said anyone hoping to attend the Children’s Hospital could expect “a long wait for anyone not in urgent need”.

“If your child requires admission and it is not possible to admit at the Children’s Hospital, they may be transferred to another regional unit where clinically appropriate,” they added.

The Western Trust said emergency departments at both Altnagelvin and South West Acute hospitals were “under extreme pressure”, while the South Eastern Trust asked anyone contacting both the GP Out of Hours Service and Emergency Department at the Ulster Hospital to “be patient”.

The Northern Trust said the Antrim Area and Causeway Hospitals were under “extreme pressure” and the Southern Trust went further, issuing an appeal for available staff to lend assistance.

“With long waits for Urgent Care (GP) Out of Hours and Emergency Departments, staff are doing their very best, but we appeal for the support and understanding of patients,” they said.

“We ask any nursing staff or healthcare assistants available to work, to please contact patient flow.”

Today, a joint statement issued on behalf of the CEOs in all five health trusts said they were “deeply distressed at the ongoing situation” within Northern Ireland’s hospitals.

The statement detailed a number of initiatives to be put in place in an attempt to relieve some of the pressure.