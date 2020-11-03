'I don't think I've begun to take in what happened', says Owen Paterson after loss of wife to suicide

Ex-NI Secretary opens up on wife's suicide in June

Devastating loss: Former Secretary of State Owen Paterson with his wife Rose at a function in the Millennium Forum in Derry in 2011

Former Northern Ireland Secretary Owen Paterson has told of the "heartbreak and appalling anguish" of losing his wife to suicide.

He described the devastation caused by the loss of Rose, his wife of 40 years, who was found near their family home in Shropshire in June.

At the time, he had described it as a "terrible shock" to the family and said she had been "a wonderful, caring wife, mother and grandmother."

The daughter of the fourth Viscount Ridley, Mrs Paterson was the chair of Aintree Racecourse and had two sons and a daughter after marrying in 1980.

"Nothing, absolutely nothing, justifies taking your own life," Mr Paterson told the Shropshire Star

"We had been together for 45 years and married for 40. She was my best friend and I don't think that I have even begun to take in what has happened."

The family has since been inundated with messages of sympathy and support, and Mr Paterson, who served in Northern Ireland from 2010 to 2012, said they are still at a loss as to why his wife chose to end her life.

"It has had a catastrophic effect. Rose will never see her grandchildren grow up, she will never know how much she was loved, how well she was regarded," he said.

"Four months after Rose's death the total devastation and appalling anguish gets no better, it simply gets worse."

Mr Paterson recalled how, on June 23, he phoned the police and drove 195 miles home when it became clear his wife was missing.

Considering every scenario from an accident to a heart attack, he added: "Not once did I contemplate suicide as the reason for Rose's disappearance."

Thanking police and rescue volunteers who found his wife's body after searching through the night, he has now committed himself to conducting research and campaigning for suicide prevention strategies.

Mr Paterson said he is now fearful that the mental health impact caused by coronavirus will see suicide figures increase this winter.

"There are very obvious issues that can lead to suicide: alcohol, drugs, money problems, losing a job and marital breakdowns as well as ongoing mental health," he said.

"But there are also people like Rose who have none of those issues and who have given absolutely no outward indication of their intention."

Both he and his wife contracted the virus at the beginning of lockdown, with Mrs Paterson recovering much more quickly.

"Rose didn't do being ill and with the family at home she rallied round and seemed to get better far sooner than I did," he said.

"But ongoing research into the virus shows that, while it has a bigger, physical effect on men, women are disproportionately affected neurologically. Some it seems have had mini strokes and others behavioural changes."

He continued: "If I can do something to stop one person ending their life, one family having to endure the anguish, it will be worthwhile".

Mr Paterson served as Shadow Secretary of State from 2007, taking the full role after the Conservatives' 2010 election win.

He later served as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact the Samaritans on 116 123, or Lifeline 080 8808 8000