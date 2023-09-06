‘I felt like a fraud’ ringing the bell says broadcaster Pamela Ballantine following cancer treatment

The UTV presenter has encouraged people to avail of health checks.

Ms Ballantine on stage at the Spirit of NI Awards in June with Natalie Ann Jamieson of Emmerdale and Ricky Warwick of Thin Lizzy

Broadcaster Pamela Ballantine has said she “felt like a fraud” ringing the bell at Belfast City Hospital to signal the end of her radiotherapy treatment this week.

Last month the UTV presenter was praised after she opened up about being diagnosed with breast cancer around seven months ago.

Pamela Ballantine reaches milestone on road to recovery

Following courses of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, she was recorded by her sister ringing the bell to mark the end of her treatment, but said she had reservations, given the short time she had spent at the City Hospital.

"It was strange, because I’ve had all my treatments in the Ulster Hospital – that’s where the chemotherapy is done – and the City Hospital is where you get radiotherapy,” she said.

"I actually felt a bit of a fraud, because there were people there who, when I went for my first treatment, were ringing the bell and they maybe had their families there, people with balloons.

"I was just there for five days and you basically lie there, this disc goes over the top of you, you don’t feel anything, you just lie there and then away you go.

"Compared to the chemo, I thought this was really easy, but the people who are there, they are having this for six, eight, ten weeks, so of course they are going to celebrate.

"I just didn’t want to draw attention to myself, but there’s a reason people are ringing the bell, it’s to put the message out there.

"It’s just so lovely, and everyone is so sweet, so I brought my sister up to be my videographer for me ringing the bell.

"It’s another milestone, another box ticked on my road to recovery.”

Ms Ballantine has also encouraged anyone who is offered a health check to get it done.

"100% I would encourage women to go and have a mammogram. I would encourage anybody who gets called for a health check,” she said.

"Men, check your breasts as well, because men get breast cancer too. Check everything; if there is anything you’re worried about, if you get called for a screening, go for it.

"If I hadn’t been called for a screening, it could have been another three years before anything would have shown itself.”

Though mammograms are available for people under 40, Ms Ballantine said the health service preferred to carry out the checks on over-50s.

"The reason they don’t like doing it [on younger people] is that breasts, as you get older, the muscles, like everything, head south,” she said.

"You don’t have as much tissue in there to hold the breasts up, so things can show up much better when you’re older.

"But younger breasts have got a lot more muscle tissue and the slightest little anomaly can show up, so that’s why they don’t like doing it when you’re under 50.”

After she named her wig – made by Theresa at Tresses – after actress Helen Mirren, Pamela relied on her hairdresser of three decades to trim it into shape.

"The wigs have been great, they’re not being put out to pasture just yet. It was brilliant fun trying on all the different wigs,” she said.

"I even put on a brown bob like I used to have in my 20s – I didn’t look like I was in my 20s mind you. Theresa cut it into the right shape and I went to Paul Stafford my hairdresser and just asked him to style it.

"He said he was amazed the number of people who have since been in touch with him, and it’s not something he does.

"It’s just he’s been cutting my hair for over 30 years, so he knew what to do with it.”