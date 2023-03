‘I had a patient who lost all her teeth after treatment in Turkey’ – Irish Dental Association chief warns against trips abroad

Getting cheap dental work abroad is a growing trend but people need to do their research properly, dentist says

Denist Caroline Robins from Kiwi Dental in Carlow town who is also president of the Irish Dental Association. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Amy Molloy Tue 15 Nov 2022 at 11:47