I was wrongly told I had motor neurone disease: Former patients of Michael Watt reveal experiences ahead of public inquiry report

A former nurse has revealed how her life “completely changed” after she was mistakenly told she had fatal motor neurone disease by disgraced neurologist Michael Watt – only to later find out she never had the disease.

She was speaking shortly before the Independent Neurology Inquiry published its final report on Tuesday morning and made a damning assessment of a series of failures to intervene and protect patients.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, one of his patients Jean Garland said receiving the news was “pretty devastating” due to the shortened life expectancy.

Former patients of disgraced neurologist Michael Watt have revealed some of their traumatic experiences ahead of the Independent Neurology Inquiry report, which is to be published on Tuesday.

Over 5,000 of Dr Watt’s patients were recalled, in the biggest recall of patients ever in Northern Ireland.

Ms Garland said after her diagnosis, she “completely changed” her life. “I had a physiotherapist and an occupational therapist, who advised me to widen my doors and put in a wet room, get rid of the carpets because I was going to need a hoist, and get rid of the big furniture so there’d be room for my wheelchair.

“I banked my voice, I was advised to go and look at the hospice, I had to discuss the advance decision to refuse treatment with my family.”

Two years after initially being diagnosed by the Belfast doctor, Ms Garland found out she had never had motor neurone disease, and now knows that the multiple hospital tests and scans she had undergone never showed enough evidence to produce that diagnosis.

“It’s been a difficult journey,” she continued. “I’m a granny. I’ve got eight grandchildren and three children. For all of us, life changed.

“I do have a strong Christian faith and I believe that’s what got me through it… but it’s still been quite a devastating journey.

“The psychological damage has been the hardest to deal with. You feel like you’ve lost trust in doctors. We all believed Michael Watt. We believed what he told us. We wonder about ourselves - how could we be so gullible? I was a nurse and I thought that I should have known better.”

The focus of Tuesday’s independent public inquiry findings are on governance issues, including communications between the Belfast Trust and Department of Health, and how complaints have been identified and handled.

Michael Watt’s medical practice was also subject to a tribunal hearing, but before a public hearing could take place, he made a voluntary application to be removed from the medical register on the grounds of mental health issues.

Instead, the hearing into his clinical work was heard in private, which according to his former patients, means he hasn’t been publicly held to account for his actions.

Another former patient, Danielle O’Neill, who was also on the programme, said: “This is not the Michael Watt inquiry. It will look at communication and the escalation of concerns regarding patient safety.

“It’s widely known and reported that he did not have annual appraisals for four years. Who was responsible for conducting those appraisals? If they have been done could we have been taken out of harm’s way?

“We have mounted a legal battle to get a judicial review. Once again, the onus is on patients to get answers,” the Belfast woman continued.

“It’s totally unacceptable that we as a patient group have had to take these measures. We have been through so much already, and yet we are going to be put through the ringer again, trying to make him be held to account.

“For us, the onus will be on the minister, once we get this report. What is he going to do to make sure this doesn’t happen again?”

Danielle was wrongly diagnosed by Dr Watt with epilepsy, spontaneous enterocutaneous hypertension and another rare disease in which the individual’s thyroid attacks the neurons in their brain.

She received unnecessary treatment, including a “horrific” epidural blood patch, which involved on her spine extracting blood from her arm and injecting it into her spine.

She said: “It was one of the worst experiences I’ve ever had. I had complete faith in him. He used to refer to me as his ‘fascinating mystery’. Looking back now, it should have been red flags.”

The 39-year-old further believes that there needs to be “systemic changes in our health service… not only to protect patients, but to protect staff”.

“Unfortunately for us, our opinion of health officials have dramatically changed. Until there is an overhaul of the system, I believe we will hear of more scandals within the health service in the coming years.”

Michael Watt’s work and its oversight has been subject to three high-level inquiries, including one by the RQIA, which is reviewing cases of his patients that have died, and a final outcomes report, which was undertaken by the Department of Health and published earlier this month.

It found that about one in five people who were seen by him and were part of this recall, had to have their diagnosis changed.

A statement from the department has said that “the patients and families affected by the neurology recall remain the key focus of all neurology work streams”.

“The department will continue to engage with patients and families through the Patient and Client Council (PCC) neurology engagement platform as this work progresses.”