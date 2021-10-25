In the pink: Hundreds go running in Ormeau Park to raise money for cancer charity

More than 350 eager runners have taken part in Cancer Focus Northern Ireland’s 5K Pink Run in solidarity with women affected by breast cancer.

The event, now in its sixth year, took place at Ormeau Park in Belfast yesterday afternoon.

Men and women of all ages participated in the fun run, during which they were covered in pink powder.

Organised to mark breast cancer awareness month, the proceeds from yesterday’s event will go towards helping local breast cancer patients.

Kathryn Holland, challenge events manager at Cancer Focus NI, said: “One in 10 women in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with breast cancer and we know that there is a huge need for more support among younger women who have breast cancer.

“With the money raised from the Pink Run, we plan to facilitate and fund a unique new six week support service that will give young women a chance to speak to experts on a wide range of topics such as infertility and sexual relationships, and to meet others in a similar situation.”

Kathryn thanked everyone who took part in yesterday’s event.

She added: “Even the smallest donation will make a difference to the lives of local people living with a breast cancer diagnosis — we couldn’t do it without you.”