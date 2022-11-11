Inquest finds five-year-old girl who waited an hour for ambulance died of rare glands disease

A five-year-old girl who waited nearly an hour for an ambulance died as a result of an extremely rare disease in children, a coroner’s inquest has heard.

Maggie Black died in December 2021 after suddenly falling ill with stomach pains at her home in Glenarm, Co Antrim.

After being told it would be nearly an hour for an ambulance to arrive, Maggie’s mother, Sheenagh, rang a relative, who was a local firefighter, who was able to come and take over her attempts of CPR on her daughter.

The relative was also able to obtain a defibrillator from a local garage and call and help dispatch a local Fire and Rescue Service team while they awaited the ambulance’s arrival.

However, despite their initial medical attempts, Maggie sadly died after she was eventually taken to Antrim Area Hospital.

In the wake of their daughter’s death, the family have since advocated for ‘Maggie’s Call’, an initiative which guarantees units from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service will be dispatched to emergency calls, particularly in rural areas.

During an inquest at Laganside Court today, Maggie’s family heard how she died of Addison’s disease, a rare illness in children which affects the adrenal glands which sit above the kidneys.

The glands produce hormones which control the immune system and metabolism and the disease is more commonly found in middle-aged women.

Pathologist Dr Caroline Gannon, providing the report into Maggie’s death, said, in her 30-year career, this is only the second case of death from Addison’s disease she has seen in a child.

She also noted the symptoms of the disease are very common and non-specific, meaning they can remain undetected for long periods.

“It’s an awful disease and it’s poorly characterised, not well known and very difficult to treat,” said Dr Gannon.

When asked if the late response of the ambulance service may have affected the outcome of Maggie’s death, the pathologist said the specific type of cardiac arrest Maggie suffered meant it was the “worse case possible”.

“[In this case] it was pulseless electrical activity [PEA], meaning ‘shocking’ the heart back into rhythm won’t work; you have reverse it,” said Dr Gannon, who added that Maggie’s cardiac arrest was likely brought on by her “bizarre levels of sodium” caused by her undiagnosed Addison’s disease.

She also noted that less than 10% of patients who go into PEA cardiac arrest survive, even with an entire cardiac specialist team in a hospital setting.

The inquest heard that, despite a target time of response of eight minutes for a category-one call like Maggie’s, the nearest unit to her was 58 minutes away.

In a witness statement, Maggie’s mother, Sheenagh, said the Maggie’s Call initiative was about ensuring everyone in rural areas, where response times are “never going to meet estimates”, “receives the same support we did”.

“Just because we had someone’s number or a relative who could help us doesn’t mean everyone shouldn’t have support,” she said.

Sheenagh went on to say she would have been in her home “by herself until the [ambulance] service arrived” to help her dying daughter, who was in cardiac arrest, if she was not able to rely on her personal connection.

Dr Nigel Ruddell and Rosie Byrne from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also provided witness statements into the inquest into the young child’s death and told the court the nearest ambulance was 34 miles away from Maggie’s home, with an estimated arrival time of 58 minutes.

“A response time of 58 minutes is not acceptable compared to our aim of eight minutes, and on behalf of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service [NIAS] we apologise to Maggie’s family for this delay,” they said.

Senior coroner Joe McCrisken also noted that emergency services are currently “under immense pressure due to a lack of resources both in Northern Ireland and elsewhere”.

The key findings of the report into the delay in the ambulance service presented multiple factors, including a delayed handover time between units.

Due to hospital pressures, only one out of 28 patients at the time of Maggie’s death had been handed over.

The report also found NIAS had carried out all measures to identify all resources to assist the call.

Providing his final conclusions, Mr McCrisken said he was satisfied with the report, which stated Maggie died from Addison’s disease, and said the community response initiative Maggie’s Call has been responsible for saving lives and if it were “rolled out on a wider basis in Northern Ireland, it would save further lives”.

“There are so many to give praise to here and there were so many in trying to help save Maggie’s life,” he said.

“It seems to be that all that could have been done to save Maggie’s life was done, and I hope that’s a comfort to the family.”