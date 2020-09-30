Inquiry calls after claims NI surgeon kept bones of thousands of patients

Calls are growing for an official inquiry into the findings of a leaked report that claimed Derek McMinn, a world-renowned hip surgeon from Northern Ireland, hoarded body parts from thousands of patients over a 25-year period.

Derek McMinn, the inventor of a pioneering hip resurfacing technique used on tennis star Sir Andy Murray, was suspended from Edgbaston Hospital in Birmingham where he carried out most of the surgeries.

Dr McMinn, who has treated celebrities, politicians and top athletes, kept the bones of at least 5,224 patients he operated on — despite having no licence to store body parts or proper consent from patients, according to the report.

Andy Murray

Nurses, theatre staff and doctors at the Edgbaston Hospital were apparently aware of what he was doing.

After the revelations emerged in The Independent, calls have grown for an immediate investigation into the McMinn case, with questions raised over how the surgeon, who attended the Royal School Dungannon, was allegedly allowed to act unchallenged by hospital staff.

Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, said “nobody should be allowed to ride roughshod” over the law. “Clearly the facts of this case are still emerging, but patients will be most concerned by the reports of alleged unlawful behaviour going undisclosed and apparently abetted for a long period,” she said. “Regulations on human tissue are there to protect patients’ health and dignity. Nobody should be allowed to ride roughshod over that, however distinguished they might be, and no organisation should collude in it.”

The British Orthopaedic Association acknowledged that the allegations were “very serious” and echoed calls for an independent enquiry into the scandal.

A spokesperson for Circle Health Group, which took over BMI Healthcare in June, said the body “would like to apologise for this surgeon’s completely unacceptable and distressing actions in previous years”.

The group added: “We will leave no stone unturned in investigating these historic issues; they have all been reported to the appropriate authorities and we will cooperate closely with regulators to resolve them.”

The revelations also throw the spotlight on safety and transparency measures within the private health sector, which found itself under scrutiny earlier this year following the Ian Paterson inquiry. The jailed breast surgeon, who grew up in Bangor, Co Down, was found to have subjected more than 1,000 patients to unnecessary and damaging operations over 14 years before he was stopped.

McMinn declined to comment when approached.