Investigation launched after relative claims gran’s meal ‘served up in a sick bowl’ at Royal Victoria Hospital

An image of the meal which a relative claims was served to her granny at Belfast's Royal Victoria's Hospital

An investigation has been launched after the relative of a patient at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital took to social media claiming her grandmother’s meal being had been served up in a sick tray.

Positing an image of the meal to Facebook, Sophie Dale, from Belfast said she felt “nearly sick to my stomach even writing this but I will not stop until I get a valid answer".

“Tonight I went to visit my nanny in the royal just after what would be dinner time,” she said.

“We arrived to find her dinner sitting on her bedside table which was at the bottom of her bed served in a sick bowl. We asked the nurse was this how her dinner had been given to her, to which she told us that my nanny must have done that herself.

“Since my papa passed away my nanny has not eaten and has lost all mobility and strength to the point she can’t even hold a cup of water up for a drink so can someone explain to me how she has managed to sit up, go to the table at the bottom, lift her plate and pour her food into a sick bowl without making any mess and then find the time to arrange the cutlery back into the napkin?

“And if by some miracle this was the case, where did her tray and plate go and why was she given a handful of chips for her dinner?”

When contacted by the Belfast Telegraph, Belfast Trust said: “We have reached out on social media to apologise and to ask for more information on where this took place in order to investigate further.”

The post was reacted to more than 1,000 times and garnered hundreds of comments.

The incident comes at the end of a week which has seen the health service stretched to breaking point again.

An elderly woman who had been waiting several hours to be admitted to the Royal Victoria Hospital died while lying on a trolley in its Emergency Department. The woman (77) had been brought by ambulance from a nursing home last Friday night.

Last weekend a major incident was declared with Antrim Area Hospital closing its doors to all A&E patients. People were told not arrive at the hospital “in any circumstances” as there were too many patients for staff to deal with safely.

Other hospitals also reported dangerously high levels of patients, though they remained open.

The extreme pressures continued throughout the week, with Craigavon Area Hospital also severely affected. On Wednesday, the Emergency Department was working “under extreme pressure” and “far beyond capacity”. The hospital said it was dealing with 138 patients while other patients waited in ambulances.

​