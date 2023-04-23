‘Ireland is saturated with cocaine’: How the drug went from a Celtic Tiger extravagance to a suburban staple
Ireland was recently named as having the fourth-highest rate of cocaine use in the world. Here, current and former users and addiction counsellors explain how the situation has escalated since its Celtic Tiger heyday
John Meagher
They call it ‘dry snorting’ and it seems to be on the rise in Ireland. Put simply, the term employed by drug addiction counsellors means taking cocaine on its own, without alcohol.