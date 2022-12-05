‘It’s sickening, politicians are still being paid while nurses struggle to find extra money to pay their mortgages’

Healthcare staff speak to the Belfast Telegraph about why they are taking part in industrial action.

Joanne Harris is a band six staff nurse and has worked in cardiothoracic services for 17-years. Joanne says:

“The first time we went out in 2019 was really hard but we thought it would be the only time we would have to do it, so it’s frustrating we’ve lost pay parity with the rest of the UK within three years and we have to go out again.

“No-one wants to do this, we just want to do the job we’re trained to do but we can’t keep working without a proper pay increase.

“The economy has been in a difficult position for years and we’ve taken no pay rises and below-inflation pay rises for years, and it’s about time we’re paid for the job we do.

“We’re not asking for anything more than the MLAs are getting and we’re actually going to work.

“People are really struggling to pay their bills, they’re struggling to pay to get to work.

“I have three kids, two in secondary school, and getting them to school and back, getting uniform, it’s getting more and more difficult.

“I need a pay rise that matches inflation so I can survive.

“I know a person who left nursing to work in McDonalds because they couldn’t take the stress of nursing anymore.

“There are so many patients who don’t have anyone and we bring them in food or toiletries, there are girls who take patients’ washing home and do it for them, but with the rising cost of living, it’s getting harder and harder to do.”

Joanne Harris

Chris Rocks, who has been a nurse for eight years, is a staff nurse in ICU. Chris says:

“The first strike in 2019, I don’t think anyone actually thought it would happen because it was the first time nurses came together and said ‘enough is enough’, so to see pay parity go again, especially after Covid, I can’t explain how upsetting it is.

“Working through Covid was probably one of the scariest thing myself and my colleagues have been through and ICU nurses left in their droves afterwards.

“There were so many promises that things would get better and they never have, it’s like the politicians and managers have forgotten all the things they said.

“I live alone and I’m finding it tough, I dread anything going wrong with the house because I won’t be able to fix it.

“I know single parents and they have to work seven-days a week to make ends meet.

“For me, I work 13-hour shifts but only get paid for 11-and-a-half as they deduct an hour and a half for breaks.

“The thing is, we start early, we leave late and I frequently don’t get my breaks. The management line is we should manage our time better.

“But here’s an example of a situation that happens often — it was coming up to my lunch break and one of my patients was taking unwell.

“I was working with three agency nurses and two quite newly qualified nurses and my decision was to stay on the ward to ensure patient safety and try and find time to get some food later. I couldn’t just walk away and I ended up getting an energy drink later on.”

Chris Rocks

Mary Lavery has been a radiographer assistant for 16 years. Mary says:

“It’s hard to believe that less than three years after the last strike we’ve lost pay parity and there’s such bad understaffing in the hospitals.

“The situation is dire, it’s definitely worse than it was in 2019. You can ask anyone in the hospitals and they’ll tell you how bad it is.

“We’re lucky in radiography in that we get our breaks but you look at the nurses, they can’t just walk away from their patients.

“My husband and I both work and we’re finding it difficult — electricity has more than doubled and I paid £189 for 500 litres of oil in January and it was £550 about a month ago.

“We’re only okay because we moved onto a fixed mortgage last year, so we’re more comfortable compared to some people, but it’s still hard.

“I feel really, really angry because there’s no government in place, it feels as though we’ve just been forgotten about and politics are being put ahead of the bread and butter issues that need to be addressed.

“Yet the politicians are still being paid while the ordinary nurse on the frontline whose mortgage has gone up by £200 a month hasn’t had a pay rise, it’s sickening.”

Mary Lavery

Martin Devlin has worked for the NHS for three-and-a-half years — first in catering before becoming a domestic 18-months ago. Martin says:

“Inflation has gone up so much and we haven’t even had a pay rise, so it’s really, really difficult.

“My three-year-old daughter had a seizure last year and hasn’t been quite right since.

“She has chest problems, so we have to keep the heating on as much as possible, but it means going without elsewhere.

“We just don’t go out anywhere as a family or take the kids out so we can pay the household bills.

“I would get paid more working in Lidl than what I get now but I love my job.

“My dad died from cancer and seeing how he was treated, it made me want to do something to help other patients.

“I see the difference it makes by me just talking to someone for a minute, a hospital isn’t the nicest place to be, and it can really make a difference to a person’s day.

“I actually worked in a Covid ICU ward and it was really scary, particularly as my mum was one of the first 500 people in England to die from Covid, so I would shower and change at work and then change and shower again when I came home.

“A lot of people are still so stressed out because of how busy it is and then they have to deal with the stress of money as well.

“It’s really sad and that’s why me and so many of my colleagues support the industrial action.”