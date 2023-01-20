I’ve had a cough for two weeks, what should I do? A GP explains when a cough requires medical attention

Dr Roger Brown, a GP based at Kingsbridge Private Hospital Northwest in Ballykelly, answers questions about the coughs and colds that are circulating.

Q: Everyone seems to be coughing at the moment, are there more bugs going around than usual?

A: No. I wouldn’t say there is any real difference this winter compared to other years with all the usual viruses, and Covid, of course, which is still circulating but isn’t causing as much harm as in previous years.

The only difference has been the early arrival of strep A, which has been circulating recently and still is, although it doesn’t seem to be killing children anymore, thankfully.

The main viral illnesses that we’re seeing are mostly upper respiratory infections, affecting the nose, throat and chest.

I do think we’re used to being on high alert because of Covid and that got us into the way of testing ourselves when we had the slightest sniffle.

Q: What should a person do if they have a cough or other upper respiratory illness?

A: The vast majority of these infections are self-limiting and people can manage them at home.

There are lots of over-the-counter medications that can ease symptoms, for example paracetamol is one we frequently recommend, not only because it targets pain, but it also helps reduce fever.

Other over-the-counter medications include decongestants, both in tablet and nasal spray form, but it really does depend on your symptoms as to what is best for each person.

Most of the over-the-counter remedies are fairly self-explanatory, but if you aren’t sure about what the best medication is to take, you can speak to the pharmacist who will be able to offer expert advice.

Q: When should I make an appointment to see my GP?

A: We do get a lot of people wanting an antibiotic even when they have a viral infection. We know that antibiotics don’t have any effect on a viral infection, so GPs can sometimes feel like their beating their head against the wall.

There are occasions where a viral infection can lead to a secondary bacterial infection, such as a chest infection or maybe discharging ear.

If a person has a cold or upper respiratory infection for 10 to 14 days and then pick up but start to feel worse again, that’s a sign of a respiratory infection. In those cases, you should be seeking medical advice.

There are also concerns about sepsis and fever, which in adults is a temperature over 37.2 degrees.

Most people have a temperature for a day or two, but if it is going on for three or four days, it could be a sign of something more serious. That would be a reason to seek further advice.

Q: My child is under the weather and I’m worried. What should I do?

A: The Belfast Trust has developed a very useful resource which provides advice on a range of symptoms and illnesses.

The children’s symptom checker includes a traffic light system which guides parents through what to do in different situations and is something we would recommend to parents when wanting to see what is the best course of action if your child is out of sorts.