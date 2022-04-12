Jody Keenan: Senior medic warns emergency care crisis feels ‘unfixable’ as tributes paid to ‘kindest person’ who died while waiting on ambulance

Jody Keenan, who died in Newry while waiting more than 45 minutes for an ambulance to come from Belfast, was "the kindest, most beautiful person", the principal of the school where she worked has said.

The 39-year-old was a "fantastic classroom assistant" who had worked at St Paul's High School in Bessbrook for 10 years.

The school’s principal Jarlath Burns told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme their community has been “numbed” by the news of her death. "We are in shock and very saddened by her loss," he said.

A prayer ceremony was held in St Paul's on Monday during which Ms Keenan's former colleagues and students shared their memories of the classroom assistant.

"We talked about Jody who was just the kindest most beautiful person you could even meet," Mr Burns said. "She was loved by staff and pupils and parents alike. She was always committed to making a difference to children who had experience barriers to learning. She went way beyond the call of duty."

Ms Keenan’s funeral will take place on Wednesday.

Dr Alexander Davey, a locum doctor who has worked in ICU and emergency departments across the UK, said something radical needed to be done to prevent such incidents happening again.

He said the crisis in emergency care is “starting to feel [unfixable]”. He added: “The key question in my mind is where do we start. This is a complex system and it's overrun at many points.”

He said ambulance waiting times outside hospital emergency departments had reduced operational capacity and there was still a lot of Covid-19 absence in hospitals. It’s coupled with a phase of "critical burnout” in staff, he added.

"I've personally been in situations where I've been wanting to transfer patients between hospitals for life and limb-threatening procedures and there have been no ambulance available.

"You're left there with a patient needing your care and there's no resource available to help you get the patient to that care."

He added: "I can fully empathise with both families and the teams involved in these incidents as to how frustrating and disempowering and desperate these situations are.

"Sometimes, as in this sad case, there's nothing to be done to respond in time.

"You go through the stages of anger, despair, frustration... these problems are becoming more frequent," he said.

"But for the huge effort of my colleagues across the board coming in on a daily basis, spinning more than as many plates as they could possibly spin every shift and staying longer and doing everything they possibly can.... if it weren't for my colleagues we probably would have passed this crisis years ago.

"We may recognise this current crisis as the critical point as we look back."

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has “apologised sincerely”. A spokesperson said they offered their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms Keenan.

A spokesperson said an ambulance arrived at the scene from Banbridge shortly after 4am on Sunday – 48 minutes after the 999 call was made. The ambulance from Belfast arrived at 4.15am.

NIAS has launched a Serious Adverse Incident review into the incident.

Ms Keenan is understood to have collapsed in the early hours of Sunday while out with friends. She died while waiting for an ambulance to arrive from Belfast.

There had been a shortage of crews in the Southern division.

Only two crews were working in the area, which covers the likes of Kilkeel, Dungannon and Craigavon, on Saturday night when Ms Keenan fell ill.

NIAS has said the planned level of resource to cover the area on Saturday night was 10 crews. However, only three crews were working at the beginning of the shift and this reduced to two throughout the night as a result of illness.

The two remaining crews were waiting to hand over patients at the emergency department at Craigavon Area Hospital when the patient fell ill in Newry, meaning an ambulance had to be diverted from Belfast, which is 45 minutes away.

This afternoon NIAS said: “We recognise how difficult a time this will be for the family and we will be seeking to engage with them directly in the coming days.

“NIAS is aware of media reports about the response to this patient coming from Belfast and would wish to clarify the position.

“A 999 call was received at 3.15am on Sunday. Two ambulances were dispatched to this patient.

“The first was dispatched from Belfast and arrived on scene at 4.15am. A second ambulance was dispatched from Banbridge, arriving on scene at 4:03am. In addition, following our protocols for calls of this nature we contacted the PSNI who sent officers with a defibrillator who were first to arrive at 3.52am.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, attempts to resuscitate the patient were unsuccessful.

“NIAS will be carrying out a Serious Incident Review into what happened.”

A spokesperson added: “NIAS exists to help people when they need [help] and when our help falls short, we all feel it very personally and deeply.

“However we recognise that does not compare to the loss being felt by those closest to the patient.”