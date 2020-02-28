Just 11% of Northern Ireland people regularly walk to work

Only two in every 100 workers go by bike

Only 11% of people in Northern Ireland walk to or from work, new figures have revealed.Only 11% of people in Northern Ireland walk to or from work, new figures have revealed. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Only 11% of people in Northern Ireland walk to or from work, new figures have revealed.

A report published by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) for 2018/19 showed the vast majority of people here (89%) did not walk to or from their workplace.

The figures also represent a 2% drop in the number of people going to and from work on foot since 2016/17, with DfI confirming there has been "no change on the longer term trend since 2014/15".

People aged between 16 and 24 (19%) were more likely to normally walk to or from work than any other age group, while urban dwellers (15%) were more likely to walk to or from work than those from rural areas (5%). Of those who do walk to or from work, six in 10 (60%) walked one mile or less on average.

More than a third (34%) walked two to three miles, while just 5% walked four miles or more.

Half (50%) of respondents who reported that they normally walk to or from work said they walk five days per week on average.

Walking to work also varied by council area, ranging from 5% in North Down and Ards to almost a quarter (24%) in Belfast. The figures also revealed that only 2% of people in Northern Ireland cycle to or from work.

According to the data contained in the Walking and Cycling to and/or from Work in Northern Ireland 2018/19 report, men (4%) were more likely to cycle to work than women (1%).

There has been a 4% increase in the proportion of respondents aged between 16 and 24 who cycled to and/or from work in 2016/17 - up from 0%.

By council area, proportions of those cycling to work ranged from 0% in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council area, to 6% in Mid and East Antrim.

Green Party councillor for North Down Barry McKee said more needs to be done to encourage people to ditch their cars in favour of greener modes of transport.

"Cycling and walking to work are good for our environment and bring big health benefits," he said.

"Over-reliance on private cars is an issue across Northern Ireland and government isn't doing enough to make walking and cycling safe and accessible.

"If we want to increase the rates of people cycling and walking to work we need safer joined-up cycle networks and better planning to encourage people to travel actively."

Anne Madden from Sustrans said the latest figures show that commuters are still very dependent on cars for travel to work.

"We know that people who walk or cycle to and from work are healthier and much less stressed than those who drive," she said.

"Given this and the levels of congestion, air pollution and the climate crisis, employers and policy-makers must do more to enable their staff to walk or cycle to work. We are launching the latest Bike Life report for Belfast next week which provides further analysis of cycling in the city. We know that more people want to cycle but the biggest barrier is the perception that it is unsafe and the infrastructure is not good enough.”

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she hopes to encourage "more people to walk, cycle or use public transport for every day journeys" via new laws.

“Being more active is important for the body and the mind," she said.

"Since I’ve been appointed Minister, I have made it clear that my focus is doing what I can to improve the lives of everyone in Northern Ireland. Connecting communities and encouraging more active travel, will in turn help to create a cleaner environment and tackle the impact of climate change.

"These statistics are simply not good enough and more must be done to encourage people to walk and cycle more often. This will have huge benefits for all of us, cutting down on traffic congestion, and reducing air pollution as well as the added benefits to our health and well-being.

"Every journey counts - making small changes can make a difference. That is why I have already committed to doing all that I can as Minister to promote active travel across Northern Ireland. I would encourage people, where possible, to leave the car at home and consider walking or cycling for their commute to or from work."

"If we all start to think about how we might shift some of our journeys from the car to walking, cycling or public transport we can help to drive economic growth and create healthier towns and cities for now and the future.”