Labour services to close at Causeway Hospital as recommendation approved by Department of Health

All hospital births will now move from Causeway Hospital (pictured) to Antrim Area Hospital

The Department of Health has approved the Northern Health and Social Care Trust’s recommendation to move all hospital births from Causeway Hospital to Antrim Area Hospital.

Earlier this year, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust made the recommendation after they claimed the current service at Causeway Hospital was “unsustainable”.

A 14-week public consultation on the future of maternity services in the region was then carried out and in March during a meeting of the board in Portrush the recommendation was approved.

The change will come into effect from 17 July 2023 and the Trust has said preparations are now underway to implement the decision.

The decision was approved by the Department of Health’s Permanent Secretary Peter May to “ensure safe, consistent and sustainable care for mothers and babies in the Trust area.”

“An overriding priority for our health service must be the provision of safe care for our population,” he said in a statement.

“This decision is in the best interests of mothers and babies in the Northern Trust area.

“Maintaining the current service across both the Causeway and Antrim sites would not be sustainable. Avoiding planned change would simply lead to unplanned and forced change.”

The service change relates only to births. Antenatal and postnatal clinics will not only be retained on the Causeway site but will be enhanced.

The Trust’s “unsustainable” claims were made after they claimed Causeway’s maternity unit experienced associated difficulties of recruiting and retaining consultants and other staff as well as falling birth rates.

"As has been well documented, working in hospitals with lower patient numbers can create significant issues for staff. These include rota/on-call pressures inherent in smaller clinical teams and insufficient case mix to support specialisation, experience and skill development,” the Department of Health added in its statement.

“Reflecting these staffing issues, Causeway maternity unit has become reliant on locum and temporary staff, making the provision of consistent care more difficult.

“Crucially, it has become increasingly challenging to maintain adequate consultant cover at the maternity unit - including consultant cover for the transfer of seriously ill babies to a neonatal unit with staff who are specialised and skilled in providing care for sick newborns.”

Last month, hundreds of people gathered at the Diamond in Coleraine in a protest to save maternity services at the hospital.

Gemma Brolly, a local member of the political party Aontú and chairperson of the Save Causeway Hospital Campaign, organised Saturday’s protest said FOIs [Freedom of Information requests] the group submitted showed that “key maternity services have been stripped back at Causeway Hospital since 2013”.

"This has reduced the number of births that are happening at our hospital and therefore reduced opportunity for staff. This is creating staffing problems and leading to increased pressure on Antrim Hospital,” she said.

The DoH confirmed the Permanent Secretary’s approval has been conveyed to the Trust in a letter to its Chief Executive Jennifer Welsh.

Conditions of the approval include making planned capacity changes at Antrim Hospital as outlined in the public consultation.

"The Trust will also be required to prioritise the development of an interim three bedded Alongside Midwife Led Unit at Antrim. This will offer additional capacity in advance of longer-term plans for a new build Women and Children’s unit,” they added.

Mr May continued: “I have reviewed the Trust’s consultation outcome in line with the 2019 Department of Health Guidance Change or Withdrawal of Services - Guidance on Roles and Responsibilities.

“I have also received advice and assessment from the Department of Health’s Strategic Planning and Performance Group and the Public Health Agency.

“I am satisfied that my decision is in accordance with Northern Ireland Executive Formation legislation and the associated Guidance published by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

“It is also consistent with the wider health transformation agenda which acknowledges that changes need to be made to ensure sustainability of services.”

The Trust said they welcomed the decision and it was “the best outcome for women and babies in our care.”

"We welcome the decision of the Permanent Secretary to approve the recommendation of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust Board that all hospital births should take place at Antrim Area Hospital.

“We strongly believe this is the best outcome for women and babies in our care.

"It will allow us to continue providing the highest standard of inpatient maternity care and births at one, dedicated site, with a safer, more sustainable staffing model.”

The Trust added women who are due to give birth at Causeway Hospital will be contacted directly, with a helpline also set up to answer any queries from women who are due to give birth at Causeway.

"We recognise this has also been an uncertain time for our very dedicated team of maternity staff at Causeway Hospital and we will be supporting them through this period of transition.

"Causeway Hospital is a key part of the Trust’s acute hospital network and we remain committed to maintaining acute services and an Emergency Department at the site.

"We recognise that the hospital and its staff play a vital role in serving the local community, and we want to enhance rather than diminish that role.

"Causeway Hospital will retain its high quality antenatal and postnatal care which we recognise are critical local services for women.”

In a statement reacting to the confirmation from the Department of Health, Ms Brolly said the group had concerns and her thoughts were with staff affected.

"The fact is this reduction in services in Causeway Hospital has been on the cards for years, we have the evidence to prove this. We have fought this all the way and we will continue to fight to overturn this decision,” she said.

"My thoughts are particularly with the staff on the ground today who as usual were notified less then an hour before the news was released.”

The dedicated helpline for women who are due to give birth at Causeway Hospital will be operational from 1pm on Thursday 8 June.

It will be open Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm until Friday 23 June. The helpline can be contacted on 028 9448 1763.