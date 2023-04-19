Lack of Executive preventing ‘critical’ autism reviewer appointment, says charity

Autism NI CEO Kerry Boyd has urged politicians to return to government.

The lack of a functioning government in Northern Ireland is hampering the implementation of a new Autism Strategy, the Chief Executive of charity Autism NI has said.

A Private Member’s Bill sponsored by the DUP’s Pam Cameron was passed in March 2022 to allow the creation of an autism information service and a cross departmental autism training strategy.

It included a requirement for the Department of Health to make provision for a regionally consistent adult autism service and early intervention service throughout Northern Ireland.

Part of the plans included the recruitment of an Independent Autism Reviewer to ensure the strategy’s implementation, but more than a year since the passing of the Bill, this has not been delivered.

The Northern Ireland Office (NIO) has said the position cannot be filled in the absence of the Executive.

Kerry Boyd, Chief Executive of Autism NI, said a failure to fill the position would hamper the roll out of consistent autism support across Northern Ireland.

“At the minute it’s not consistent; certain areas have it and certain areas don’t. Waiting times as well are not consistent for an autism diagnosis,” she told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

"In some areas, children are waiting up to five years and adults up to six years and that is the really significant detrimental effect it’s having on our families.

"Autism NI has a helpline and we receive over 6,500 calls each year and year on year, those calls are increasing because there isn’t the right support package out there for families.

"A lot of families and autistic adults are seeking a private diagnosis themselves and maybe having to pay up to £1,400 to get any sort of support.

"The cost in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis as well, the stress that it causes the family is terrible. Our parents have more mental health issues than neurotypical parents as well because of that.”

While Ms Boyd praised the individual work of DUP MLA Pam Cameron – who sponsored the original Bill – she urged her colleagues to get Stormont functioning again as soon as possible.

“The biggest crisis in Northern Ireland that everyone is facing is that there is no funding for these services. Some sort of agreement needs to be reached and Stormont needs to be up and running,” she said.

"We need a functioning government; we need somebody to make decisions; we need a Minister of Health in place for all sorts of reasons, but particularly in my case for this Autism Strategy to be delivered properly and for them to make sure this independent reviewer is recruited as soon as possible.

"It’s always been on the cards that this is what we’ve needed in Northern Ireland. Somebody needs to take the reins and make sure families and adults are getting the right services.

"They should go ahead and do it anyway; it’s in the legislation and sooner or later, it will be implemented. They should be on the front foot with this because the longer they leave it, the worse this crisis is getting.”