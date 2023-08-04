Lack of staff blamed as over 200,000 appointments cancelled by NI hospitals

One out of every eight outpatient appointments have been cancelled by hospitals, new figures reveal.

Staff shortages are blamed and the situation is not likely to change soon, the Royal College of Nursing has indicated.

Statistics from the Department of Health show almost 169,000 face-to-face appointments were cancelled by hospitals in the 2022/23 financial year. In addition, over 33,000 virtual appointments were cancelled by hospitals.

Combined, that means hospitals cancelled 12.6% of outpatient appointments.

By contrast, patients cancelled 9.4% of appointments, although another 8.1% failed to turn up.

Addressing the cancellations that were made by hospitals, SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said: “Obviously it’s very disappointing to hear that this is the level of appointments that are being cancelled.

“Often people will have waited a significant length of time to get the appointment, and in some instances, that could be years.

“For others, they could have quite significant and serious health problems and the appointment is going to be the gateway to a resolution.

“To have that taken from them is disappointing.”

Mr McGrath added : “It is only an indication of the potential staffing problems that we have in our health service.

“They aren’t cancelling the appointments for the sake of it, it’s because people aren’t available, staff are sick or the facilities aren’t available.”

The Northern Irish branch of the Royal College of Nursing also pointed to staffing shortages as being responsible.

RCN NI director Rita Devlin said: “As the report indicates, hospital outpatient appointments may be cancelled for a number of reasons, both by patients themselves and by HSC trusts.

“It is encouraging that the rate of cancellations has fallen recently.

“However, cancellations made by HSC trusts are never acceptable as they deny patients access to the treatment for which many will have been waiting for some time, often years.

“Underlying staffing shortages are one of the key reasons for these cancellations and therefore eliminating them will be impossible in the continuing absence of any proper workforce planning and in the face of our escalating staffing crisis, with almost 2,500 nursing posts currently vacant in the HSC.”

DUP health spokesman Paul Givan MLA described the latest statistics as “startling”.

“I’ll be looking into the background of these startling statistics as we seek to understand why appointments are being cancelled by hospitals,” he said.

“Is it a lack of staff or is private work being prioritised over NHS work?

“We need to have a serious and considered look at this situation.

“There has long been a public awareness campaign about the cost of missed appointments, but we need to have a fuller understanding of why hospitals are postponing patients.”

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said change is needed.

“It has been plain for many years transformation of health and social care should be our number one priority, otherwise these sorts of challenges with a seriously detrimental impact on patients and service users would emerge” she said.

“And cancelling appointments, sadly, merely serves to store up further pressure for the future.

“We had a clear road map set out in 2016 for reforms which would have alleviated this.

“It is long past time all parties recognised the extreme urgency of getting on with reforms so we can deliver a reliable and responsive health and social care system free at point of access.

“The UK Government also needs to recognise the damage it is doing by refusing to reform the system of devolved government to enable those who are willing to take responsibility for tackling the issues which matter to the public to do so.”