Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar makes video plea to save emergency surgery at hometown hospital

Line Of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has told fans ‘H’ is for hospital as he urged officials in Northern Ireland to save emergency surgery services at South West Acute Hospital in Co Fermanagh.

The actor expressed serious concerns about the hospital in his hometown being stripped of vital services which result in patients having to travel up to an hour.

“Hi, Adrian Dunbar here,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.

“It’s been brought to my attention that South West Acute Hospital is to be robbed of its emergency surgery services and the idea that someone has come up with is that those people requiring emergency surgery are put in an ambulance and sent to a hospital in Derry or Craigavon – well over an hour away never mind the traffic.”

The post included the words “H is for hospital, our hospital” alongside the hashtags “Hasting” and “Fermanagh”.

It comes a month after claims that the health minister intends to announce the withdrawal of all emergency surgical services at the hospital – despite previous assurances from the Western Trust Chief Executive to the contrary – left councillors in Co Fermanagh reeling.

The Department has disputed some of the details disclosed in the closing minutes of the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council meeting.

The SDLP’s Paul Blake had tried to bring the issue of the “single biggest existential threat” to the hospital forward during the meeting but due to the packed agenda, it was squeezed into the final two minutes.

“It has been brought to my attention that the minister for health is due to come at the end of the month to announce the withdrawal of emergency surgical services from SWAH in Enniskillen,” he said.

Mr Blake demanded assurances be sought that Robin Swann is aware of the potential impact such a move will have on other services including obstetrics and Accident and Emergency.

He also wanted to know if there is a plan to retain an emergency theatre for caesareans or post-partum haemorrhages.

“All these questions need to be answered. Something needs to be sent immediately so that we can have clarity. This is a matter of utmost urgency for people in this district.”

Sinn Fein councillor Debbie Coyle also expressed concerns before the proposal passed without dissent.

The actor who plays Ted Hastings in the police crime drama is the latest person to voice their concerns.

“This seems to me like a very retrograde step for health services in the Fermanagh and Tyrone area and surrounding counties and I would implore everybody involved – including those in government and within the civil service as we have no executive at the minute – to reconsider this potentially disastrous decision for many people in my hometown of Enniskillen and in the Fermanagh and Tyrone area.”

The Department of Health previously confirmed it is aware of staffing challenges for general surgery in SWAH and is supporting the Trust in their work to find solutions.

It said no decisions have yet been taken on any changes.

“The Review of General Surgery outlines the challenges to general surgery across Northern Ireland and provides standards for emergency and elective general surgery,” a spokesperson said.

“The standards are to ensure patients receive the care and treatment they need by the clinicians best suited for their need.

“The implementation of the review may lead to reconfiguration of the provision of general surgery; however this review is not about closing any of our hospitals.

“Instead, it is about ensuring that our patients receive the care and treatment they need, when they need it. Given the huge and growing demand for health and social care, we will continue to need every inch of our hospital estate.”