Linfield FC coaches grieving loss of baby in charity appeal for RVH

A couple are raising funds for seriously ill children after the death of their baby son in Belfast last week.

Linfield FC Ladies Academy coaches Peter and Mollie Gilmore say they want to help other parents after they tragically lost 13-week-old Michael.

Baby Michael passed peacefully on February 15 in the paediatric intensive care unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children.

Following their loss, the couple have requested donations to help others in similar need after the "incredible care" baby Michael received at the Children's Hospital.

They have set up a Just Giving page in support of Helping Hand, a charity that works to improve the experience of children and their families who have to visit and stay in the Royal.

Writing on the charity page, Peter said baby Michael received "incredible care" from the consultants, doctors, nurses, physios and play specialists "for the 13 weeks of his short life".

He added: "We have set up this page to donate directly to the NICU & PICU Units. Our aim is to provide items that aren't necessarily available from the Trust but will make parents and children's stay in ICU that bit more memorable and comfortable." The couple have already raised £7,000.

Linfield FC has asked fans to "remember Peter and Millie in their thoughts and prayers".

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michaelgilmore1