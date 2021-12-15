Lisburn man will live five years longer than Belfast neighbour, report reveals

Shock at difference in life expectancy in areas less than 10 miles apart

A man in Lisburn will live for five years longer on average than one in nearby Belfast, according to “incredible” figures in a new report.

SDLP West Belfast representative Paul Doherty expressed his shock that there should be such a major discrepancy between the two cities, which are less than 10 miles apart.

The NI Statistics and Research Agency’s most recent Life Expectancy in NI report for 2018 to 2020 also reveals that life expectancy in the Belfast council area is lowest for men and women, at 75.8 years and 80.5 respectively.

The figures show that Northern Ireland has an average life expectancy of 78.7 years for men and 82.4 years for women.

After Belfast, Derry and Strabane has the second lowest — 78 for men and 81.6 for women. Lisburn and Castlereagh has the highest life expectancy — 80.3 for men and 83.3 for women.

For women, the only improvements in life expectancy were shown in Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (+0.7 years) and Newry, Mourne & Down (+0.6 years).

Across the region, women could expect to live for 3.7 years longer than men and, across all age groups, male mortality was higher than that of females.

For both males and females, mortality was higher in the most deprived areas, with men in the most well-off areas expecting to live for 6.9 years longer and women living up to five years longer.

Mr Doherty has called for a strategy to address the discrepancy in life expectancy between those living in Belfast and the rest of the Northern Ireland.

He said that it was “extremely disheartening” that Belfast is ranked bottom.

“It’s incredible that a man living on the Falls Road has a life expectancy of nearly five years less than someone living in Lisburn, less than 10 miles away,” said Mr Doherty.

“The reasons for this are well trodden; people living in areas with higher rates of poverty, unemployment, pollution and a lack of investment are more likely to take part in unhealthy behaviours and suffer from health issues than those living in more affluent areas.

“Despite life expectancy in Belfast being a chronic issue for a number of years, there has been no attempt by our Executive to address the issues impacting people here,” he added.

"Our whole city is affected, but especially people in west and north Belfast who experience some of the highest levels of poverty anywhere on these islands.”

The Department of Health said that both male and female life expectancy has decreased since the start of the pandemic, though not to a statistically significant level. Life expectancy for men decreased from 79 years in 2019 to 78.2 years in 2020, and female life expectancy decreased by 0.8 years from 82.8 years in 2019 to 82 years in 2020.

A spokesperson for DoH said: “Given that the pandemic has no doubt exacerbated existing inequalities the Department, with the Public Health Agency, has also worked to deliver a range of actions to address the impact of Covid-19, and other health conditions and behaviours, on the most deprived communities across Northern Ireland.”