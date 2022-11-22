Lisnaskea GP surgery at risk of closure: ‘We are hanging in no man’s land,’ says patient

A Co Fermanagh woman has said she feels she is ‘hanging in no man’s land’ after news that the region’s largest GP surgery is at risk of closure.

Maple Healthcare in Lisnaskea is one of Northern Ireland's biggest GP practices.

It recently told the Department of Health that it plans to hand its contract back, citing ‘excessive stresses’ and ‘intolerable pressures’.

This means the practice will require a “change in employment and contract status”, according to Maple Healthcare, but it also confirmed it will continue seeing patients as normal for the next six months.

Maureen McGarrity, a local patient, told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme that she and multiple other residents only found out about the news via an announcement on the Twitter account of Julian Fowler, BBC NI’s South West reporter.

“I was absolutely shocked when I read it,” she said.

“All I could think of is that I have a daughter with a learning disability. I need to have a GP for her and I need a local hospital, if anything happens to her, that I can go to ASAP.

“This is leaving us hanging in thin air and we don’t know what to do. I feel as if we are living in no man’s land.”

The Department of Health told the BBC it will start a recruitment process to find new operators for Maple Healthcare, which has seen its number of partners reduce over the past 18 months, with another due to retire in early 2023.

It is understood one option would be for the Western Trust to take on the management of the practice.

In recent years, Maple Healthcare had stepped in to provide services when neighbouring GPs retired, resulting in it taking over the patients of three practices in Roslea, Newtownbutler and Lisnaskea.

“They told us it would manage and it would work,” Maureen continued.

“We know now what we knew all along; that it was never going to work.”

In a statement, the management of Maple Healthcare said: "We would like to reassure all our staff and patients that we are continuing to provide GP care and services and we remain committed to the community in Lisnaskea, Newtownbutler and Roslea.”

The statement further said that "failure to recruit sufficient new partners" led to management discussing with the Department of Health how "GP services can continue to be delivered locally over the years ahead".

The news comes days after it was confirmed that emergency general surgery at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) also in Co Fermanagh is to be temporarily suspended due to staff shortages.

The suspension will start on December 18, following a further resignation within the general surgery team.

On Monday, a group of clinicians explained that the Western Health Trust was not to blame. Members of the Review of General Surgery Network Board said that “trying harder will not alter the basic realities of population size and modern emergency surgical practice”.

Elsewhere, the Northern Trust said concerns have been raised over the sustainability of services at the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

The trust wants to explore two alternatives. The first involves moving all consultant-led births to Antrim Area Hospital with a freestanding midwifery-led unit in Causeway.

The second means moving all births to Antrim.

The trust has confirmed it will seek approval at a board meeting on Thursday to open a public consultation on options for the future of services

A spokesman said: “The current configuration of maternity services in the Northern Trust is a fragile and vulnerable service model that is unsustainable.”

The Department of Health said it was being kept fully informed on “the fragility of the current configuration of services”.