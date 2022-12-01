Londonderry GP surgery is 10th clinic to face axe in NI

It is becoming increasingly difficult to attract and retain GPs willing to take on the responsibility of managing a surgery

A GP surgery in Londonderry has become the 10th practice in Northern Ireland to face closure.

Health officials are working to ensure an alternative service is put in place for the patients who attend Racecourse Practice in Shantallow.

This may involve the patient list being dispersed to up to 14 other neighbouring GP surgeries in the city.

Alternatively, another GP may be appointed to take over the contract, or the Western Trust may be forced to step in to manage the surgery.

It is understood GPs at Racecource Practice have decided to hand back their contract to the Strategic Planning and Performance Group (SPPG) ahead of the retirement of one of the partners.

It is the 10th surgery to notify health officials of an intention to hand back its contract in recent months as general practice in Northern Ireland plunges deeper into crisis.

Last week, the Belfast Telegraph revealed two surgeries in Ballymena were due to close.

One of the practices, Ballymena Family Practice, is due to close its doors at the end of the year as the GP working there is taking over the contract at Grove Medical Practice in north Belfast.

A second surgery in the town is also due to hand back its contract next year.

The Department of Health has said the SPPG has been unable to find anyone interested in taking on the contract for Ballymena Family Practice.

This means the 3,204 patients registered with the surgery will be dispersed to 18 neighbouring practices in a matter of weeks.

Responding to the development in Derry, chair of the British Medical Association’s GP committee Dr Alan Stout said: “This is unfortunately yet another GP contract going back and we are seeing this across all of Northern Ireland.

“A strong primary care service is vital for everyone but is teetering on the brink of collapse right now.

“We simply have to see immediate help whilst working towards a new and more sustainable model moving forwards.”

It comes after Dr Stout said GP surgeries across Northern Ireland are coming under mounting pressure in relation to rising bills.

In one case, a GP surgery has seen its annual energy bill rise from £30,000 to £130,000.

It is becoming increasingly difficult to attract and retain GPs willing to take on the responsibility of managing a surgery as a result.

At the same time, moral among the profession is plummeting due to stressful and unsafe working conditions.

A Department of Health spokeswoman said: “The Department can confirm that Racecourse Practice, in Shantallow, has handed back its contract to deliver GP services.

“We want to reassure patients that Racecourse Practice will continue to retain the contract to deliver GP services for the next six months.

“We will now begin a recruitment process to put new arrangements in place to deliver GP services.

“Patients at the practice do not need to take any action. They should continue to contact the practice as normal.

“We will be writing out to all practice patients to keep them informed as this process begins.”