Londonderry medical practice saved as new GP contractor appointed

A Derry GP surgery has been saved after a new contractor was secured (Stock image)

A medical practice in Londonderry has been saved from closure after a new contractor has been appointed.

The Department of Health has confirmed that a new GP contractor has been appointed to provide GP services to the patients of Racecourse Medical Centre in Shantallow, Derry, with effect from 1 June 2023.

The new contractor is Dr Ravinder Kumar, a GP who has experience running two GP practices in Manchester.

The practice, which has nearly 5,000 patients previously faced closure if a contractor was unable to be appointed.

In a statement, the Department of Health said: “It follows extensive work to identify a new GP contractor to take over the practice, following the termination of the contract by the previous contractor in November 2022.

"All 4,799 patients of Racecourse Medical Centre have been automatically registered with the new practice.”

The Derry medical practice joins other surgeries including Kells and Connor Medical Practice in Ballymena and Flax Medical Centre in north Belfast in securing a last minute contractor to take on GP duties.

Kilkeel Medical Practice in Co Down recently announced they would be handing back their contract should a GP not be found.

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson welcomed the news about the Derry surgery, writing in a statement the party had been working alongside the practise to attempt to secure its future.

“I am pleased that a new contractor has been appointed to deliver GP services at Racecourse Medical Centre,” she said.

“This will secure the future of one of the biggest GP surgeries in the city and give certainty to the hundreds of patients who rely on these services.

“Sinn Féin and others have worked with the Department for Health for months now to find a solution and protect GP services in this practice.

“We need an Executive formed now and a health minister in place to invest in the health service and ensure people have first-class services.”

Aontú councillor for Ballyarnett Emmet Doyle also shared his delight at the news.

“I am delighted to announce that Racecourse Medical GP practice has been saved with the appointment of a new contractor this morning,” he said.

“I have been working alongside officials in the Department of Health for months on this process and want to pay tribute to Deborah and her team in SPPG.

"We have spoken weekly on progress and whilst the process has taken longer than hoped, it is great news for patients.”