Long wait for ADHD assessments

Several parties criticise figures released by Department of Health

Hundreds of children in Northern Ireland are waiting more than four-and-a-half years for an ADHD assessment appointment, new figures which “defy belief” have revealed.

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a disorder marked by an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity that interferes with a person’s functioning or development.

According to figures released by the Department of Health (DoH), there are 2,581 children waiting for an assessment.

The Western Trust has the longest waiting times, with 562 children waiting 238 weeks, followed by the Belfast Trust, where 1,287 children are waiting 208 weeks. This is compared with South Eastern Trust (467 children waiting 68 weeks), while the Southern Trust has 205 children waiting 38 weeks. The Northern Trust has the shortest waiting list, with 60 children waiting between four to six weeks.

In addition, more than 5,000 children are also awaiting an autism assessment following a referral.

Alliance health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw MLA said: “These figures defy belief. The impact on their schooling, on their social development and even in their wider family circles is immeasurable.

“This is yet another example of why poor political priorities and inability to grasp the need for reform are coming at such significant human cost.

"It is time to move beyond the politics of the past and deliver a reformed health system with diagnostics and treatment delivered much more quickly and efficiently.”

The figures were released via an Assembly question tabled by Green Party leader Clare Bailey, who said she asked the question after being contacted by families in south Belfast who are “totally distressed” at the length of time they have been waiting for an assessment.

“Children can’t access the starting point of an assessment, nevermind the actual services they need,” she said.

“The Trust needs to do what is necessary to get these assessments done and allow these children and families to access the services they so desperately need.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, a member of Stormont’s Health Committee, said the figures represented a “major failing" by government, and added: “It begs the obvious question: what are the long term impacts on children and young people when they are effectively denied these services?”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP said that the waiting list crisis “has infected and affected every aspect of health and is threatening the educational opportunities of our children. We cannot allow that to continue”.

DoH said it recognises the impact lengthy waiting times can have and is actively working in partnership with the Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) and trusts to address current pressures. “The current position on waiting times for ADHD assessments and actions to address this will be the subject of a focused discussion at the next HSCB Emotional Health and Wellbeing framework meeting, which is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks,” the department added.