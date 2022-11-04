Longer waits in hospital emergency departments point to ‘grim winter’ ahead, says Royal College of Emergency Medicine

The number of people waiting over 12 hours in Northern Ireland emergency departments has increased over the last year and has been described as “dreadful” by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine

According to the latest official statistics for July-September from the Department of Health, the number waiting increased from 7,161 to 8,832, accounting for 14.1% of attendances in September 2022.

Appearing to demonstrate the increasing pressure in Northern Ireland emergency departments, the figures show just 45.2% spent less than four hours in a type 1 emergency department – that is hospitals which provide both emergency medicine and emergency surgical services 24 hours a day.

The target set by the Department of Health states that 95% of patients attending any emergency department should be either treated and discharged home, or admitted, within four hours of their arrival in the department

The figures show 81.4% of attendances at type 2 emergency departments were discharged within four hours and 99.0% at type 3 emergency departments.

The figures also show more people were attending hospital emergency departments this year compared to last.

During September 2022, there were 62,839 attendances at emergency departments in Northern Ireland, 1,443 more than in September last year.

Almost two thirds of patients attending emergency department commenced their treatment within 2 hours of being triaged, a reduction from last year when the figure was 69.7%.

During the quarter ending 30 September 2022, over half (50.5%) of patients spent less than 4 hours at an emergency department, compared to 54.1% during the same quarter in 2021.

Meanwhile, during September 2022, Altnagelvin Area Hospital reported the longest average time spent in an emergency department from arrival to admission at 18 hours and 57 minutes.

The Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children reported the shortest time at 4 hours 30 minutes.

In response to the figures, Dr Paul Kerr said the emergency care system is under “continued pressure” as winter approaches.

"More patients than ever before face extremely long waits – one in six patients at major emergency departments faced a 12-hour wait or more,” he said.

"We know these long waits are associated with serious patient harm and even death. Staff face moral injury daily, doing the best they can to deliver effective care, but they are extremely concerned about the months ahead and the threat of both Covid-19 and flu. It is going to be a grim winter.

“We are glad that the Health Minister, Robin Swann, recognises the serious challenges this winter presents. We welcome the Department of Health's winter preparedness plan that he delivered last week. In particular, we welcome the focus on increasing capacity and bed availability at Trusts. Expanding capacity where safely possible will be essential to ensuring we maintain flow throughout our departments this winter.”