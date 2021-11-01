Look out for the signs of lung cancer, urges widow of James Brokenshire

The widow of former Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire has urged the public to “spot the signs” and pay close attention to any differences in their health as part of Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

Mr Brokenshire passed away last month after a battle with the disease.

The 53-year-old was Conservative MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup before becoming Secretary of State from 2016 to 2018, resigning when he was diagnosed.

At the time, non-smoker Mr Brokenshire said he had been prompted to see his GP after coughing up a small amount of blood.

He became vocal in calling for national screening for lung cancer, and in April 2018 used a debate in Parliament to call for a national programme to improve poor survival rates.

Mr Brokenshire had said much stigma surrounds lung cancer, with many people incorrectly believing it is only caused by smoking.

In 2018 he had surgery to remove the upper lobe of his right lung, but his lung cancer later returned and progressed. He died on Thursday, October 7.

His wife, Cathy, now wants to help others avoid a similar fate, pledging her support to a campaign led by the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, called Spot the Difference.

She said: “James was a wonderful husband and an incredible father. He was a loyal public servant and he really cared.

“The touching comments left by so many people on his Much Loved tribute page show they recognised how hard he worked to make a difference.’’

Last month, thousands of pounds were raised for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation in memory of Mr Brokenshire.

Less than 24 hours after the page was opened, more than £12,000 had been donated to the foundation.

On the fundraising page, the family said: “Great people leave a huge and lasting legacy. James Brokenshire MP wanted to make a permanent difference to other people’s battles against lung cancer.”

They asked people to donate to the “excellent work of the Roy Castle Lung Foundation in lieu of flowers”.

Mrs Brokenshire said that she was “starting to contemplate life” without James by her side, recalling that he was “the man I spent the last 30 years with”.

“But I’m not alone. Every year, over 35,000 people die of lung cancer — that’s 95 others on the same day as James,” she added. “Most people are diagnosed when it’s too late. James was desperate to change this, and now it falls to me to help make it happen.

“If we can prevent even one family from going through what we are currently going through, then it will make our loss slightly more bearable.” Mrs Brokenshire said that people need help to spot early symptoms of lung cancer and report any changes in their health “no matter how subtle or trivial they might appear, no matter how many other things they could be, or how busy our lives are”.