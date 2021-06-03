Low income families struggling to afford healthy diet, says study

More people are turning to cheap junk food

Low income families in Northern Ireland are spending almost half (46%) their weekly income to provide a basic healthy diet, new research has shown.

The study from safefood and the Food Standards Agency here has highlighted the struggle families are facing to balance the cost of a healthy diet with other household expenses.

A trend for low income families to eat less well is said to contribute to excess weight and heart conditions like heart disease and Type 2 diabetes.

The highest cost was found to apply to lower income families with an older child of post-primary age, costing around one third more than similar households with younger children.

Families dependent on benefits also spent up to 14% more on food where one adult was in employment.

For a family of four living on benefits, with two adults and children in primary and secondary school, the cost of eating a healthy balanced diet was £162 a week, accounting for 46% of their household income.

For a single parent living on minimum wage with two young children, the cost of a healthy food basket would be £105 per week, 25% of their household income.

A pensioner living alone would spend £61 a week to eat a healthy diet — around a third (32%) of their income.

A father of two from Ballyclare, named only as Craig, shared his experiences of providing food for his family on a tight budget as part of a film for the Consumer Council.

“When my partner lost her job, it was a bit daunting, and I felt I had no back up,” he said.

“The whole thing was a complete disaster. We had to cut down and make changes. Some days I had to rely on family members and brought my children to their house for dinner. Last year was so tough especially with the cold weather and having to buy oil just after Christmas. But I got help from a food bank, they actually delivered food to my home.”

Joana Da Silva, safefood’s chief specialist in nutrition, said: “Managing on a tight budget means that families with children, single parents and pensioners have to make stark choices in how they spend their money.

“Food spending is the flexible element of the household budget and people often fill up on cheap food that’s nutritionally poor when prioritising other bills that need to be paid.”

Graphic

FSA Northern Ireland dietary health policy lead, Fionnuala Close, added: “While many families across Northern Ireland can enjoy a healthy diet, other households on a low-income struggle to make a limited budget go further and tend to eat less well, which can lead to health inequalities.”

Data from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency showed that from 2019-20, nearly one in six (17%) of the Northern Ireland population were in relative poverty with 13% in absolute poverty.

Philippa McKeown-Brown, the head of food policy at The Consumer Council, said that many parents had struggled with the loss of income during the pandemic as well as having to provide extra meals while children were off school.

She added: "With the summer school holidays just around the corner, there will be a lot of families again worried about making the food go further.”

The Consumer Council film ‘Hand to Mouth: Accessing healthy, affordable food on a low income’ is available to view from: www.consumercouncil.org.uk/foodpoverty