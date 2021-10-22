Lucy’s plea: Family of girl who survived cardiac arrest back defibrillator campaign

Grateful: The King family with Stephanie Leckey of the Ambulance Service and Fearghal McKinney

A family from Coleraine has told of the terrifying moment they realised their 13-year-old daughter was suffering a cardiac arrest in the middle of the night — and how their quick actions in locating a defibrillator nearby saved her life.

They are now backing a campaign urging guardians of defibrillator to register their devices on a national database to help save lives.

Lucy King suffered a cardiac arrest in February last year, and it was thanks to the speedy actions of her loved ones who quickly administered CPR and ran to find the nearest defibrillator that she survived.

The Limavady High pupil’s family are calling on those with lifesaving devices to register them with The Circuit, a national database that connects defibrillators to NHS ambulance services across the UK so that they can be accessed quickly to help more people survive.

Since The Circuit went live with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service in February 2020 it has directed 999 callers at the scene of a cardiac arrest to the nearest defibrillator on 582 occasions.

The British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland, Ambulance Service and other organisations are urging more people to make sure their defibrillator is registered.

Lucy’s mum Nicola, a former intensive care nurse, recalled the horrifying moment their daughter suffered her emergency.

Lucy had been asleep at home with Nicola, her dad Richard and siblings Thomas and Olivia when the traumatising incident happened.

“It was just a normal day last year for us. Lucy had been to Girls Brigade and then we all went to bed as normal,” said Nicola.

“At about 6am she made the loudest noise in her sleep, and we thought it was just a bad dream.

“We rushed into her room and she was sitting upright static in the bed, but not really there. She then suddenly collapsed back into the bed.

“As a nurse myself I just went into autopilot and knew I had to start CPR.

“We phoned for an ambulance and my son Thomas, who was 15 at the time, ran in his pyjamas to get the nearest defibrillator from the local Spar in Limavady, where we were living at the time.

“As he got back home with the defibrillator the ambulance crew arrived at the same time and they were able to shock Lucy twice before rushing her to hospital.”

She was transferred to the Royal in Belfast, where she remained in intensive care for three days.

She was in hospital for three weeks, where she had a CRT-D fitted (cardiac resynchronisation therapy-defibrillator, a combined device that can pace and shock).

She arrived home just as Northern Ireland went into the first lockdown. The champion Irish dancer was wheelchair-bound and had to learn to walk and talk again.

Lucy also lost her short-term memory due to the cardiac arrest. It has, and continues to, improve.

She is back dancing and has a classroom assistant, Stacey, to help her at school.

Lucy’s parents later learned she had the genetic heart condition left ventricular non-compaction cardiomyopathy. Nicola said Lucy’s story of survival is proof of the importance of knowing CPR and performing quick defibrillation.

“The Circuit is such an important tool to help save more lives,” she said.

“Please, if you are a guardian of a publicly accessible defibrillator, register it with The Circuit. Knowing where the nearest defibrillator is really could make all the difference to someone’s life. Our family know that only too well.

“Lucy is continuing to improve every day, but we are so grateful to have her here with us and we want to make sure every family has that chance.”

Fearghal McKinney of the British Heart Foundation NI said: “Every second counts when someone has a cardiac arrest and, alongside CPR, prompt use of a defibrillator is critical in giving them the best chance. To put it simply, knowing where the nearest defibrillator is could be the difference between life and death.”

It’s free to register your defibrillator at The Circuit, and you only have to do it once.

Visit TheCircuit.UK for more information or to register your defibrillator.