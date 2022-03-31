Macmillan says NI healthcare system is failing cancer patients

A leading cancer charity in Northern Ireland has said the healthcare system is failing patients over waiting times.

Commenting on the latest figures from the Department of Health, Alasdair O’Hara from Macmillan in Northern Ireland has called on politicians to prioritise a cancer strategy for Northern Ireland.

“The NI healthcare system is repeatedly failing people living with cancer despite the best efforts of hardworking staff, and with every release of waiting times statistics, we talk about the need for this dire situation to change,” he said.

"For many years Macmillan called for an NI Cancer Strategy to drive this change forward and now that the strategy has been published, it has the potential to improve the lives of everyone living with cancer.”

Read more Health minister unveils 10-year cancer strategy for NI

"However, this will only happen if politicians give priority to delivering the strategy and providing strong political leadership and investment. Only then can waiting times performance improve. We’re glad that the strategy commits to reviewing targets to provide equity for people living with cancer across the pathway.

"The strategy must deliver for everyone with cancer, regardless of background, tumour type, time of diagnosis or where they live - targets must reflect the diversity of people’s individual experiences.”

The figures from the Department of Health break down cancer waiting times between October and December last year.

The first category looks at a 62 day target for a first treatment following an urgent GP referral for suspect cancer.

In December, 374 patients started their first treatment but less than half (161 patients, 43%) had met the 62 day target.

This compared to November when 41.6% (188 of 452 patients) met the target and 55.34% (184 of 333 patients) in October.

Another category was the waiting times for first definitive treatment following a decision to treat, which has a target of 31 days.

In December, 92.1% (754 out of 819) of patients started their treatment with 31 days, compared to 89.5% (861 of 962 patients) in November and 90.5% (787 of 870 patients) in October.

For patients with an urgent referral for suspect breast cancer the target is 14 days,

In December, 1,298 patients were seen by a breast cancer specialist for a first assessment after an urgent referral.

Less than half (43.1% or 559 patients) were seen within the target, compared to 38.1% (486 out of 1,277 patients) in November and 49.2% (664 out of 1,349) patients in October.

In December 2020, the figure was much higher with 62.2% (933 of 1,499 patients) seen within the target.

For referrals of suspect breast cancer, there were 1,760 new referrals in December of which 65.6% were classified as urgent.