Magee Medical School needed to train extra 1,000 consultants in Northern Ireland by 2033, BMA warns

A second medical school in Northern Ireland must be “urgently actioned” in order to provide an additional 1,000 consultants by 2033, the BMA has warned.

Dr Tom Black, the BMA’s Northern Ireland Council chair, told the Stormont health committee that the proposed medical school at Magee college in Londonderry must be created urgently in order to provide care for an ageing population.

“A second medical school at Magee must be urgently actioned to improve the medical recruitment and retention, especially in general practice,” he said.

The school was listed as a priority in the New Decade, New Approach deal which restored power sharing.

Dr Black warned if the school was not built, people would have to be "bussed to the east of Northern Ireland to see a GP".

"You’ll be seeing a nurse in Fermanagh and then hopefully a GP in Craigavon if you are lucky," he said.

Dr Black said there will need to be a 50% increase in the number of consultants over the next 15 years due to people living longer and increased demand on the health service.

He said action also needed to be taken in order to retain those consultants already working in the health service.

The importance of HSC staff in delivering high quality, effective and safe services must be recognised.

A recent survey found that 70% of consultants described their morale as low or very low and 56% of doctors said they feared being “unfairly blamed” for errors, with half saying they worked in a “blame culture”.

“The importance of HSC staff in delivering high quality, effective and safe services must be recognised. Cutting staff terms and conditions to make savings is counter-productive and unacceptable.

"HSC staff must feel valued and pay parity with the rest of UK nations must be part of this,” Dr Black added.

The committee heard that 93% of Queen’s University Belfast medical students who go on to work in general practice live within 10 miles of Belfast, leading to a shortage of GPs in more rural areas of Northern Ireland.

Dr Black also told the committee that 40% of medical students would not recommend Northern Ireland as a place to take medical training.

Dr Laurence Dorman, from the Royal College of General Practitioners NI, said that Northern Ireland has seen a decrease in the number of GP practices, from 363 in 2006 to 327 last year.

He said that while some of this reduction can be put down to practices merging, an increasing number of GPs have found their practice is no longer financial viable.

“In my own area we’ve had two GPs who haven't had holidays in two years and that's not sustainable over the long term,” Dr Dorman added.

Dr Dorman said that it is difficult to recruit GPs in rural areas and areas with high deprivation.

The committee heard that Fermanagh had the lowest number of GPs in Northern Ireland.

Mr Black said that one of method of recruiting more GPs to the area would be to give A-Level students from Fermanagh priority in securing places at the Magee medical school.

This would mean that they would be more likely to remain in the area as a GP, Dr Black said.

Health Minister Robin Swann has recently warned that the health service needs an extra £661m to maintain existing services and to tackle the waiting list crisis in Northern Ireland.

Mr Swann said that £492m will be needed to maintain existing services with a further £169m needed to deliver on promises in the New Decade, New Approach agreement.