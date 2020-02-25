Man (26) arrested in Muckamore Abbey abuse probe

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in an investigation into allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital, in Northern Ireland.

The man, who was arrested in the Antrim area, is the sixth person to have been arrested.

The PSNI has been investigating thousands of incidents after allegations were made about the physical and mental abuse of a number of vulnerable patients.

A number of employees have since been suspended.

The Co Antrim facility provides treatment for people with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.

Earlier this month, families of patients at the hospital met with the health minister to call for a public inquiry into the running of the hospital.

Robin Swann said: "I have made clear that patients and families have a right to answers on what went so appallingly wrong at Muckamore. I clearly have a decision to make."