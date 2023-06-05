Man (51) arrested in connection with ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital

It takes the total number of arrests in the investigation to 36.

Police have made a 36th arrest in relation to allegations of the ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital.

The man (51) was arrested on Monday June 5 in the Antrim area.

It comes after the arrest of a 41-year-old man on Thursday June 1 in connection with the abuse claims, which first surfaced in 2017.

A public inquiry was opened in June 2022 to investigate the allegations of extensive and repeated abuse.

It became one of the largest health scandals in Northern Ireland and was subject to a police adult safeguarding investigation in the UK.

So far 83 workers at the hospital have been suspended, while seven have been sacked after CCTV footage of assaults against patients was emerged.

Several family members of patients who were treated in the hospital have since came forward with allegations of abuse and neglect.