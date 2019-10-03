Man arrested in sexual abuse investigation in Belfast care homes

The PSNI's Public Protection Branch that the offences occurred between 2008 and 2019

A number of sexual abuse incidents which took place at two privately-owned residential care homes in Belfast are being investigated by police.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and is in the process of being extradited to NI under a European Arrest Warrant, according to BBC News NI.

He is believed to have worked at both of the homes, which are owned by Four Seasons Health Care.

The PSNI's Public Protection Branch that the offences occurred between 2008 and 2019.

Detective Inspector Dave Hodge said: "We are working with the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust regarding the ongoing investigation, in addition to the safeguarding and welfare of the victims concerned."

It's understood authorities are meeting relatives of the families affected to update them on the investigation.

Four Seasons Health Care said: "We fully share the deep concern of our residents, their families and our colleagues at the serious allegations regarding the actions of this former employee.

"We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and are providing every support we can to the victims as well as our full assistance and cooperation with the police.

"Given the ongoing legal process, we will share further information as soon as we are able."

The health and social care regulator, the RQIA, is being kept fully informed, according to police.