Medic accused by Hyponatraemia Inquiry will not face action from GMC

Professor Ian Young will not face action from the General Medical Council (GMC) following the Hyponatraemia Inquiry, the BBC has reported.

The public inquiry, which examined the deaths of five children following treatment in hospitals, accused Professor Young of misleading a coroner investigating the death of Claire Roberts (9).

In a statement to the BBC, the GMC said that “after carefully considering this case, we did not find evidence that action would be necessary to protect future patients”.

Claire, who was from Castlereagh, was admitted to the Royal Belfast Hospital For Sick Children on October 21, 1996. She had been suffering from vomiting and lethargy.

She died two days later from catastrophic swelling of the brain caused by hyponatraemia as a result of fluid mismanagement in the hospital.

However, Claire’s parents were told by the doctor in charge of her care, Heather Steen, that she died as a result of a brain virus.

In 2004 Prof Young was asked by Prof Sir Michael McBride to provide an assessment into Claire’s death and ascertain whether it needed to be sent to the coroner.

Prof Young was not involved in the treatment of any of the children.

In 2021 he lost a bid in the High Court to block an investigation from the GMC.

Last night Claire’s father Alan said the family was “truly shocked” by the GMC’s decision.

He confirmed the family would be challenging it.

Prof Young said he believed “the record is clear that on every possible occasion I have sought and supported further independent external scrutiny of Claire’s care”.

“I have apologised previously if any of my actions have contributed to the Roberts’ distress, and would like to take this opportunity to do so again.”