Medical training centre receives nod likely to help relieve NI waiting lists

A medical education provider has been named as a centre of excellence for trainee surgeons in a move expected to help relieve Northern Ireland’s hospital waiting list crisis.

Kingsbridge Training Academy, based in Belfast, is the only centre in Ireland to have received accreditation from the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS).

Surgeons are now travelling from other parts of the UK to participate in the world-class courses required for professional development and to ensure they deliver the best care possible to patients.

It also limits the length of time trainee surgeons and trainers who work in Northern Ireland are absent from hospitals while they take part in essential training.

Chris Hoo, consultant oncoplastic breast surgeon, has been actively involved in the training academy since its establishment nearly 15 years ago, both as a trainee himself and now as a clinical trainer.

He has played a vital role in the RCS accreditation: “In the past, mandatory and desired courses have run in England, or sometimes in Dublin.

“If a trainee is attending one of these courses, they have to factor in the cost of travel and accommodation, while it also means they will be away from work for a day or two longer.

“It is very exciting the academy has been recognised by the College and it has been a lot of work to achieve the accreditation.

“It means that we are able to provide the best possible training to surgeons, which is what they deserve.

“It’s also important to mention the academy is not-for-profit, I know some surgeons have voiced concerns about delivering courses in a private hospital.

“However, the academy is a separate entity to the hospital and any profit goes straight back into improving and enhancing the training that we provide.

“In fact, I don’t get paid for the training I provide, but that’s fine. I consider it paying back.”

It is recognised that medics who travel outside of Northern Ireland for training develop professional relationships while away and are more likely to take up jobs elsewhere, such as America, Canada and Australia.

Mr Hoo stressed that the accreditation will help to attract medics to come here to work.

“Retention is a massive issue,” he continued.

“We want to show that Northern Ireland is a great place to work and we’re doing that by delivering world-class, high-quality courses.

“People come here to train and then they realise what a wonderful place Northern Ireland, that it’s a great place to live, then they make connections, maybe getting married, and the next thing they know, they decide to stay here.

“As much as where people work is about money, it’s the things around us, wherever we are and what it has to offer, that really makes life worth living.”

Professor Mark Taylor, RCS Northern Ireland director, said: “For well over a decade we have seen many great achievements, with the team working extremely hard to pass the accreditation standards, but this announcement elevates them to another level in terms of the range and quality of training it can provide for an increasing number of practitioners throughout Ireland and the UK.”