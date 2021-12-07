Medics carry out lifesaving surgeries on 47 patients after NI stroke services expanded to seven days a week

Woman (52) who survived brain clot thanks to crucial surgery hails fact more will now get op

Medics have carried out a lifesaving surgical procedure on 47 stroke patients after the service was expanded to run seven days a week, it can be revealed.

More than a third of the 131 thrombectomy operations carried out last year were done at weekends, according to the Department of Health.

It comes as part of official efforts to increase the vital service to run on a 24/7 basis by next year.

A thrombectomy removes blood clots from arteries and veins, helping to save patients’ lives and reduce long-term disability.

The thrombectomy service is carried out by the Belfast Trust, where the number performed has risen by 55% between 2017 and 2021.

Kim Colhoun (52) underwent the procedure in 2017 after she suffered a stroke at home. The surgeon who performed the op told her she was lucky to be alive.

“I lost my speech from the stroke and had to work very hard to get it back, so when I was asked to speak at a charity event, I felt I had to,” the Co Down mum-of-two said.

“Afterwards I was chatting to the surgeon who operated on me and he told me how humbled he was to see me up on the stage. I told him it was all down to his expertise and asked him what my chances would have been if I hadn’t had the thrombectomy.

“He said my chances of survival were only 16%, so it was a real shiver down the spine moment.

“I know I was unlucky to have a stroke, but actually I was really lucky to have it when I did because the service isn’t available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Things would have been very different for me otherwise.”

Thrombectomy involves the insertion of a specially-designed clot removal device through a catheter into a blocked artery.

In 2019 the Department of Health released its Reshaping Stroke Care consultation, which outlined plans for the thrombectomy service to operate on a 24/7 basis by 2022.

“Approximately one in 10 stroke patients would benefit from thrombectomy,” said the document.

“For every 100 people receiving the procedure, 20 will subsequently be able to lead an independent life, and 38 people will be less disabled after a stroke.

“This is approximately double what we would expect with normal treatment. However, thrombectomy is not currently available outside of 8.30am and 5.30pm Monday to Friday.”

Last year the service was expanded and is now available between 8.30am and 5.30pm every day of the week.

However, Cathy Brolly from the Stroke Association said people are being denied the treatment as a result of ongoing workforce issues.

And she raised concerns the 2022 target for a 24/7 thrombectomy service will not be achieved.

“The Stroke Association has long been an advocate of thrombectomy as there is a lot of evidence that shows it is highly effective at reducing disability and saving lives,” she said.

“It is also cost-effective as well as it is estimated that every patient who receives it saves the NHS about £47,000 over five years.

“We want more people to be able to access the procedure because we know the stories of people whose lives would have been very different if they hadn’t had a thrombectomy.

“Unfortunately, we don’t think the 2022 target will be met because of workforce issues, so we would like the Health Minister to provide an updated target date.”

Responding to a number of Assembly questions submitted on stroke services recently, Health Minister Robin Swann was unable to give a commitment the 2022 target will be met.

“Planning is now under way regarding the resources required to further expand the service as we build towards a 24/7 service,” he said.

“Thrombectomy is a highly specialist procedure, delivered by a small, highly specialised workforce. Planning will consider how this workforce can be developed and supported to further expand the service on a sustainable basis. While it is anticipated that this may require some additional time in the context of pandemic pressures, I remain committed to the delivery of a 24/7 thrombectomy service.”